10 Interesting and Legendary Places to See in Latvia 

If you visit Latvia, it is worth going to see the sights of this varied and interesting country. To inspire you, here are 10 special places recommended by Latvians.

Their creation or history is surrounded by legends and tales. They are places with surprising and inspiring stories which will increase your love of a country which is so small yet still not fully discovered, beautiful yet mysterious, and of the people who created these places or have become part of the legends.

Mangaļsala Jetty in Riga

The best place in Riga to watch ships and allow the wind to clear your head of unneeded thoughts is the Mangaļsala Jetty. Although, it should be said, it doesn't feel completely like Riga. This border of Riga with the Gulf of Riga was created in the 19th century, when Alexander II of Russia carefully kept up with the progress of the jetty. His visit is still commemorated by a commemorative stone next to the jetty. During strong winds, waves crash furiously over the jetty, but on calmer days you will find local anglers catching perch and bream.

Interestingly, in the sea near the jetty you can see a Swedish shipwreck which the waves are gradually moving closer to the shore.

Latvian Academy of Sciences Observation Deck



There are several places in Riga where you can pretend to be a bird and see the city from a completely different perspective. One of the most unforgettable views of the roofs of Riga Old Town is the tower of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, which has a wide terrace wrapping around the whole building. It is worth coming here not just for the view, but also to see the building itself, which demonstrates the Soviet architectural legacy—you can find out more information about the building inside.

The observation deck is on the 15th floor. It should be added that there is a fee to access the deck. More information

Īvande Waterfalls

You have probably heard of the Venta Waterfall and Abava Waterfall, but Kurzeme is full of other waterfalls which are less well-known and extremely vibrant. Possibly the most picturesque is found near the centre of Renda: the Īvande Waterfalls, formed by a cascade of three waterfalls.

It is said that one of the best times to view the waterfalls is during the spring floods, when they look particularly impressive. However, it is a true joy for the eyes and soul when surrounded by autumn leaves, and last autumn's heavy rain caused a noticeable torrent in October.

Weekend House in Kaltene



Kurzeme is worth visiting not just for the history and nature. Near the Kaltene Birdwatching Trail and Tower, on an artificial island by the sea, you will find one of the most unusual gems of Latvian architecture: architect Zaiga Gaile's weekend house known as Easter Island. It simultaneously stands out and seems to fit the landscape with its rusty steel sheets. It seems unbelievable that this used to be the site of a pumping station degraded by time and human influence. The architect saw the potential for a building which has received architectural prizes not just in Latvia, but also worldwide.

In the evening, when its lights are switched on, the house looks particularly surreal against the background of the dark sea.

Strenči Floating Platforms



This story began when some students from Riga Technical University decided to create a floating world among the tall pines of Strenči. Last summer, three floating platforms—installed among the tree trunks using environmentally-friendly techniques learned in the Netherlands—were created to offer visitors the chance to conquer their fear of heights and try out rope ladders, tightropes and ziplines. For less active people, the platforms are also intended for use as venues for concerts and other cultural events.

Ungurpils Floating Islands



Floating islands aren't just a nostalgic childhood dessert. In Ungurpils, they are also an unusual natural phenomenon formed when a mass of plants and mud detach from the shores of the Ungurpils Lake. Yes, including entire trees! Over time, these islands can multiply or reattach to the shore.

There is a legend which states that a farmer tricked the devil by promising him new eyes—the islands are the devil's new eyes. The lake is best viewed from the viewing tower on its banks. This year, a nature trail was installed along the lake.

Abgunste Manor

Every manor house which has been lucky enough to find new, attentive owners is worth seeing. But Abgunste Manor will be of particular interest to all romantics. Its history began in 1780; the manor was burned down during a period of unrest and was later restored and has served as a school since 1931.





The manor is currently called a Mecca of creativity, where events, workshops and exhibitions take place in an aesthetically vibrant and creative environment. Its restoration is a slow process, as careful research is done to avoid destroying its valuable heritage. This is a place to gain inspiration for renovating your own country property (they also hold workshops) or simply pretend that you have arrived in a fairytale.

Pļaviņas Hydroelectric Power Plant



Although it is named for Pļaviņas, the power plant is actually located in Aizkraukle. The road here is through an interesting landscape, particularly as you drive over the River Daugava from the opposite bank.

This place has a conflicting history—the power plant construction process caused the legendary Staburags cliff, Liepavots spring and several castle mounds to become submerged. However, the Pļaviņas Hydroelectric Power Plant is the largest in the Baltics and one of the largest in Europe, and its robust charm is certainly worth visiting. The drive here is interesting not just for the industrial landscapes, but also to visit the Energy Museum and learn about how electricity is generated using water.

Daugavpils Speedway Centre



It is worth visiting Latvia's second city for many reasons. It is host to the picturesque Daugavpils Fortress, the world famous Mark Rothko Art Centre, the Latgale Zoo and other interesting attractions. However, if you're an adrenaline junkie, head to the Lokomotīve speedway club, one of Europe's largest speedway stadiums. Speedway in Latvia has its roots in Daugavpils—the first race took place here in 1963, as well as the formation of the first team. The enormous stadium regularly hosts professional races, or you can take a quieter moment to walk around it and imagine what it would be like to race here on a motorbike.

Lūznava Manor



Ancient manor houses are also getting a new breath of air in Latgale. Lūznava Manor, which was renovated two years ago, is not just an unbelievably vibrant example of the romantic Art Nouveau style in the middle of the Rāzna Nature Park. Continuing its past traditions as a Latgalian cultural centre, it is host to various events, such as its ambitious summer Art Picnic. Surrounding the manor, an unusual linden tree with 21 pronged branches is worth seeing—an ancient legend links the tree with a 21-year-old girl's unrequited love.