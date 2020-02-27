5 Places to Enjoy a Healthy Outdoor Break Near Riga

As the weather this weekend promises to be good, it’s worth planning a family trip to the outdoors. Here are five ideas of where to go by foot, bike or car! Plus, none of these places is further than 50 kilometers from the capital.
Ragakāpa Nature Park
The renovated Ragakāpa Nature Park trail is located in a picturesque pine forest near the shores of the sea and the River Lielupe, in Jūrmala. This is a great place to go on a one-day hike or bike ride. If you cycle from Riga, then you simply need to follow the signs to the nature park from the Lielupe Bridge—a healthy trip guaranteed. You can also get there by car or by foot from the Lielupe (or Bulduri) train station.
A wooden boardwalk with viewing platforms has been built in the forest. They are great for an easy walk among the pines or to walk down to the beach.
Ragakāpa is a typical wind-formed natural feature and one of the highest dunes in Latvia: 18.2 metres. It is located in Jūrmala, Lielupe, not far from the sea.
The nature park trail is comprised of four separate trails—the Nature View Trail, the Insect Trail, the Pine Trail and the Plant Trail. The trails are fitted with viewing platforms, steps, benches, signs and information boards.
Nearby is the Jūrmala Open-Air Museum, which displays ancient fishing equipment, ships and many other interesting things.
Medema and Other Bogs Surrounding Riga
When you cycle along the old peat railway in Mārupe county, you will come to a view of the Medema Bog. There is no current peat excavation in the bog, but some of the bog has been worked on, according to the Mārupe county website. This will be an undiscovered destination for many, but it is better to come here with a guide or nature expert, because it is very easy to get lost in the undergrowth. We should add that several geocaching spots are hidden in the bog.
In the future, according to Mārupe county planning, the bog territory will be developed as a recreational space including the potential installation of active leisure facilities, nature trails, and existing and future reservoirs, writes Marupe.lv. Here is a short cycle trail in the area.
Other beautiful bogs are close by, like the Cālīši Bog and the Titurga (Mulkalns) Lake area, as well as the firm favourite Cena Moorland and nature trail. Nearby is also an unusual destination—the Ostvalds Canal, a forest drainage system's main drainage channel in Ķekava county. To cycle there, go through Kaltlakalns to Naudītes Street, then to the A7 motorway and, turning back towards Riga for 100 metres, turn left onto a forest road, where signs will lead you to the Ostvalds Canal. There is also a memorial stone and information plaque about Eižens Ostvalds. Ostvalds was a pioneer of forestry education, forestry science and forest drainage in Latvia, as well as a forester, Riga Polytechnical Institute lecturer and doctor of forestry science.
Remember that a fire warning has been issued from May 2nd. Almost every year, larger or smaller fire incidents affect protected bogs and forests. Therefore, the Latvian Nature Conservation Agency invites those spending time in nature for work or pleasure to comply with fire safety measures and be careful with fire. Uncontrolled and unwarranted fire use in forests and bogs has destructive consequences, and cannot be permitted.
Gauja Estuary
In Carnikava county, you will find part of the picturesque Piejūra Nature Park, which stretches from Kalngale to the River Lilaste and includes beaches, dunes and pine forests.
In 2014, Carnikava unveiled Latvia's longest pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Gauja, uniting the county administrative centre with the village of Gauja. The new bridge is 220 metres long and four metres wide. This would be a good place to cross the River Gauja and start your hike.
Walk on along the river towards the sea. The surrounding forests and dunes are part of the nature park and are protected, while the respectably wide river runs next to your feet as it playfully inches towards the Gulf of Riga. This is Latvia's most vibrant estuary as it is the only large river estuary which has not been developed, and it is a special place to view the meeting of river and sea.
If you want to take a longer hike, here is
an idea for a route along the Vidzeme coast from Carnikava to Lilaste. (In Latvian)
Dole Island
>
Dole Island is the largest island in the River Daugava. Earlier sources call it Ķēniņa (King's) Island. The name Dole possibly comes from Dolens, the name of the lord of the 13th century Vecdole Castle, according to its tourist information centre.
The island is a fully separate piece of land divided from the mainland by the rapids-filled branches of the Daugava. Before the construction of the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant and the flooding of the upper part of the island, it was eight to nine kilometers long and around 3.5 kilometers wide, but now the island is around 5.2 kilometers long and 2.5 kilometers wide.
Dole prides itself on being the childhood haunt of President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga. It should be added that Dole Island also has links to famous poet Knuts Skujenieks. The cut-off, Daugava-focused lifestyle on the island still gives Dole a sense of romance, and holidaymakers have long visited here.
It is also the location of the Dole Island Nature Park, with an area of 1,044 hectares. It is a Natura 2000 European Nature Protection Area, and rare plant and bird species can be found here. The centre of the park is made up of a beautiful pine forest, while you will find fields and meadows closer to the Daugava. The territory also includes the Dole Manor complex and park.
Dole Island is interesting for both walkers, cyclists, and even birdwatchers with its varied bird nesting places. A 15 kilometer-long cycle path leads around the island. You can also start your ride from Riga or Salaspils.
Dolomite Outcrops and the Daugava Museum
This is a European protected biotope—a geological and geomorphological natural monument. On Dole Island you can view the 12 metre-tall, typically Upper Devonian-era sedimentary rocks, whose layers formed 350 million years ago. We should add that Daugava dolomite was used in the building of the first stone castles.
Those who wish to find out more about the life and history of this place should visit the Daugava Museum. Since 1977, it has been located in the new manor house of the Dole Manor complex. The museum narrates Latvian and Salaspils historical events which took place on the banks of the Daugava, as well as the culture of the inhabitants of its shores. It also displays unique materials on a Stone Age settlement—the Salaspils Laukskola settlement (9th millennium BC).
The park includes a century-old downstream-Daugava fishing village, as well as a reconstructed fishing weir for catching salmon and lamprey.
The museum offers varied activities and event spaces: boat rental, a gazebo, a bonfire spot with tables and benches, various themed activities for children and families (educational programmes, trivia and orienteering games), and cycle expeditions on Dole Island.
Address: Doles sala, Salaspils County
Working hours: Daily (except Tuesdays) from 10 to 17. In the summer, the park territory is open between 10 and 20.
Blue Hills – Zilie kalni
Near Riga, in the territories of Ogre and Ikšķile county, is a romantic, beautiful nature park: the Blue Hills of Ogre. The majority of the territory is made up of a biotope rarely seen in Latvia: conifer trees on an esker (a 5-10 m tall, long steep ridge with vertical sides). There is also a viewing tower from which there is a wonderful view.
The Blue Hills are part of the Ogre Kangari Esker, and they have a unique landscape which is ideal for lovers of winter sports. Visitors can walk along the beautiful, neat forest, climb the tower, or visit the picturesque Dubkalni Reservoir.
More information on the Blue Hills of Ogre Nature Park
find here.