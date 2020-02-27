5 Places to Enjoy a Healthy Outdoor Break Near Riga

As the weather this weekend promises to be good, it’s worth planning a family trip to the outdoors. Here are five ideas of where to go by foot, bike or car! Plus, none of these places is further than 50 kilometers from the capital.

Ragakāpa Nature Park



The renovated Ragakāpa Nature Park trail is located in a picturesque pine forest near the shores of the sea and the River Lielupe, in Jūrmala. This is a great place to go on a one-day hike or bike ride. If you cycle from Riga, then you simply need to follow the signs to the nature park from the Lielupe Bridge—a healthy trip guaranteed. You can also get there by car or by foot from the Lielupe (or Bulduri) train station.

A wooden boardwalk with viewing platforms has been built in the forest. They are great for an easy walk among the pines or to walk down to the beach.

Ragakāpa is a typical wind-formed natural feature and one of the highest dunes in Latvia: 18.2 metres. It is located in Jūrmala, Lielupe, not far from the sea.

The nature park trail is comprised of four separate trails—the Nature View Trail, the Insect Trail, the Pine Trail and the Plant Trail. The trails are fitted with viewing platforms, steps, benches, signs and information boards.

Nearby is the Jūrmala Open-Air Museum, which displays ancient fishing equipment, ships and many other interesting things.

Medema and Other Bogs Surrounding Riga



When you cycle along the old peat railway in Mārupe county, you will come to a view of the Medema Bog. There is no current peat excavation in the bog, but some of the bog has been worked on, according to the Mārupe county website. This will be an undiscovered destination for many, but it is better to come here with a guide or nature expert, because it is very easy to get lost in the undergrowth. We should add that several geocaching spots are hidden in the bog.

In the future, according to Mārupe county planning, the bog territory will be developed as a recreational space including the potential installation of active leisure facilities, nature trails, and existing and future reservoirs, writes Marupe.lv. Here is a short cycle trail in the area.

Other beautiful bogs are close by, like the Cālīši Bog and the Titurga (Mulkalns) Lake area, as well as the firm favourite Cena Moorland and nature trail. Nearby is also an unusual destination—the Ostvalds Canal, a forest drainage system's main drainage channel in Ķekava county. To cycle there, go through Kaltlakalns to Naudītes Street, then to the A7 motorway and, turning back towards Riga for 100 metres, turn left onto a forest road, where signs will lead you to the Ostvalds Canal. There is also a memorial stone and information plaque about Eižens Ostvalds. Ostvalds was a pioneer of forestry education, forestry science and forest drainage in Latvia, as well as a forester, Riga Polytechnical Institute lecturer and doctor of forestry science.

Remember that a fire warning has been issued from May 2nd. Almost every year, larger or smaller fire incidents affect protected bogs and forests. Therefore, the Latvian Nature Conservation Agency invites those spending time in nature for work or pleasure to comply with fire safety measures and be careful with fire. Uncontrolled and unwarranted fire use in forests and bogs has destructive consequences, and cannot be permitted.

Gauja Estuary



In Carnikava county, you will find part of the picturesque Piejūra Nature Park, which stretches from Kalngale to the River Lilaste and includes beaches, dunes and pine forests.

In 2014, Carnikava unveiled Latvia's longest pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Gauja, uniting the county administrative centre with the village of Gauja. The new bridge is 220 metres long and four metres wide. This would be a good place to cross the River Gauja and start your hike.

Walk on along the river towards the sea. The surrounding forests and dunes are part of the nature park and are protected, while the respectably wide river runs next to your feet as it playfully inches towards the Gulf of Riga. This is Latvia's most vibrant estuary as it is the only large river estuary which has not been developed, and it is a special place to view the meeting of river and sea.

If you want to take a longer hike, here is

an idea for a route along the Vidzeme coast from Carnikava to Lilaste. (In Latvian)

Dole Island



