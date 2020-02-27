Beer Tour of Vidzeme: Three Breweries for Beer Lovers 

In Latvia, evidence of beer brewing and drinking is as old as the Latvians themselves, so it’s no wonder that Latvia currently has more than 50 small breweries, and this number grows every year. Vidzeme is seen as the Mecca of beer brewing, because this is where most of them are located.

Thanks to the Riga Beer District, which is about to celebrate its first birthday, Tūrisma Gids had the chance to be one of the first to try out a new tourist attraction which will soon be open to anyone interested and will be developed as a permanent tourist trail. The Latvian brewery tour will take visitors to three breweries in Vidzeme, each with its own characteristics and range of beers. Those wishing to discover the rich world of beer brewed in Latvia will be welcomed at the Valmiermuiža, Malduguns and Raiskumietis breweries.

Cheers!

A Hint of the Past and a Classic Taste at Valmiermuiža



The name of Valmiermuiža can be found in records as far back as the end of the 13th century, when Valmiera Castle had a tavern which sold the lord’s beer. At the very beginning, Valmiera Manor (Valmiermuiža literally means Valmiera Manor) was located near the castle, but at the start of the 17th century it moved to where the brewery is still located today.

The modern day history of Valmiermuiža beer begins around 10 years ago, and since that time the brewery has developed significantly, now employing more than 100 people. Both the selection of beers and its story is enjoyed by many—around nine thousand guests visit this brewery every year.

As Valmiermuiža owner Aigars Ruņģis says, the opera only needs traditional instruments, and it’s just the same with their beer selection—classic, refined, and concentrating on lager-type beers.

“At the Valmiermuiža brewery, all of our guests can discover the taste of Latvia through a menu which changes with the seasons and uses local produce. A tour of the brewery accompanied by a beer expert, a beer tasting paired with canapes, and lunch in the Valmiermuiža kitchen are a great way to discover the taste of Latvian beer in the place it is created and made,” says Ruņģis.



Beautiful buildings with a rich history can be found right next to the brewery, including the Valmiermuiža park and tower. However, if you are in this part of the world, there are many things to see. You should definitely visit the nearby town of Valmiera, where must-sees include the old town, Vecpuišu Park and the Dzirnavu Lake promenade, which includes pedestrian pathways, a fountain, a children’s playground and the Saules Pulkstenis sculpture park.

Rock n’ Roll Tastes Near Rauna





Malduguns was founded five years ago, and three of those years have been spent near Rauna. The business employs seven people, and the small brewery—which has little machinery and where many processes are done by hand—produces around 12 tonnes of beer a month.

The brewery’s products are truly rock n’ roll—it is experimental and definitely stands out. The range of drinks is wide and mainly concentrates on ales. Its first beer, which is no longer produced, was called Rudais Rudens, and since that time they have concocted around 30 more varieties, each more surprising than the last.

For example, have you ever tried garlic beer, or beet and carrot beer? This is your chance! But, as the owner says, the most popular beer with the highest sales is called Cilpa.

It’s worth noticing not just the different interesting names characterising each taste or feeling as you enjoy your beer, but also the label. With a few exceptions, each label has been designed by a different artist. Malduguns is known outside of Latvia for its experimental nature and different flavours.

"Malduguns came about as a result of our passion for beer. Our main product is various types of ale, but it is important to experiment with different tastes. Apart from the more usual beer styles, we have beer which uses garlic, fermented birch sap and chilli peppers. We are searching for a new Latvian taste. Malduguns beer is a flavourful experience which we invite you to discover on the Latvian beer tour,” explains Malduguns brewer Krišjānis Zeļģis.

There is no lack of beautiful places if you visit Rauna. It’s worth mentioning the historic centre of Rauna, various natural landscapes including Velnala Cave, Raunas Staburags and Tanīss Hill, as well as historical discoveries in various museums.

A Brewery of Family Treats in Raiskums



Raiskumietis began its story in 2015. It is a family business, and five permanent employees work at this brewery near Raiskums. Raiskumietis isn’t just a brewery. You could call it a brewery of treats, as they not only brew delicious drinks, but they also bake bread and biscuits, and smoke meat. A true bouquet of aromas and tastes.

Speaking of beer, the company brews almost 90 tonnes a year of three types: light, dark and cherry. The brewers claim that they make true country beer, as Raiskumietis beer is largely made by hand and is unfiltered.

“It is important to us to reveal the region’s tastes to as wide a range of beer lovers as possible, which is why we focus our energy not just on brewing beer, but also on baking filling Latvian bread in an ancient bread oven and smoking our own meat onsite. They are classic tastes which complement each other, and it can all be enjoyed on a visit to our brewery,” explains Donāts Čudorāns from Raiskumietis.

What else is worth seeing in the area? Raiskums parish is host to the elegant Ungurmuiža, which started growing laurel, lemon and orange trees in the 18th century, as well as the Ķūķi Cliffs, which is Latvia’s highest Devonian-era rocky outcrop. A beautiful trip guaranteed!

Remember, excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to health.

The Latvian beer tour is for parties of between five and 15 people. It is organised for each group individually and should be booked ahead of time. Please call +371 20264269 or email info@valmiermuiza.lv.