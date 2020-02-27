Eight Beautiful Manor and Castle Parks To Visit This Year

It’s no secret that the manors and castles of Latvia are majestically beautiful and are full of special stories. But a park gives the beautiful buildings a particular charm which is reflected both in other elements of the building complex and in the plants — which are particularly beautiful in the summer. Where should you visit? Here are eight manor and castle parks to consider.

Krāslava Castle Park

A 22 hectare landscape park was once installed around Krāslava Castle in the Daugava Valley. Today, it remains only immediately around the castle, but its dendrological contents are still very extensive—around 70 different species of tree and shrub, according to the Krāslava Tourism Information Centre.

The park has a renovated grotto with secret underground tunnel, and a lion guarding the castle. The viewing platform by the castle reveals a breathtaking view of the River Daugava and town. Today, the park is a favourite gathering spot for locals and visitors.

The castle complex itself—once belonging to Count Plater—is an 18th century architectural monument of national significance. Construction of the central building of the complex, the Plater family residence, began in 1765 and was designed by architect Antonio Parako. The interior murals are the best example of 18th century Latgalian architecture. Currently, the castle can only be viewed from the outside, but the service buildings of the complex have been renovated and are now lived in.

Kazdangas pils parks

Kazdanga Castle and Manor complex, or Katzdangen, was built at the start of the 19th century by famous Western European architect Johann Georg Berlitz, and for many generations it belonged to the wealthy, influential Kurzeme Mantteuffel barons. Meanwhile, the castle is currently used as a museum which displays the history of Kazdanga parish and Bojas Forest, according to the Aizpute County Tourist Information Centre.

Once you have marvelled at the beautiful castle, it's worth stretching your legs in the fresh air. Those who love short walks will enjoy the two kilometre-long trail which winds around the castle park, and the castle's service and residential buildings which make up the large and architecturally valuable ensemble.

The castle park contains many old and exotic trees, including some very large ones. Around 60 species of songbird nest in the park, according to Alise Lūse, Project Manager of the Kurzeme Planning Region project "Nature Tourism for All."

The trail is signposted with blue and yellow signs on trees, so it's easy to find your way around. The trail is quite convenient and suitable for all—those in wheelchairs can use it with an assistant, although the castle itself is unfortunately not accessible. It is suggested to begin the trail by parking near the castle bridge, which is easy to reach by car.

It is worth mentioning that there are interesting trails leading slightly further than the castle surroundings. A larger park around the castle was installed at the start of the 19th century. It is almost 200 hectares in size, and its trails allow visitors to enjoy the picturesque park with more than 200 varieties of tree and shrub, as well as 150 bird species.

Vilce Manor and Nature Park





Close to Tērvete—halfway to Eleja—is Vilce. Vilce parish has three manors: Berķene Manor (private property), Blankenfelde Manor (private property) and Vilce Manor—a school, history exhibition and tourist information point, according to Elita Priedniece, Manager of the Vilce Tourist Information Point. Within Vilce Manor, you can view a history exhibition on its former owners and the school, and also find out about important people who have come from Vilce. Visitors can walk through both of the manor's cellars, listen to ghost stories and find out many new things about this historic place.



Next to the manor is the manor park, which contains several different varieties of Linden tree. The park is fitted with disk golf baskets, meaning that anyone can play at any time of the day and in any season, as well as take part in Sunday tournaments. A particularly winding stream, the Vilce, trickles along the foot of the manor. In the spring, as well as in late autumn, when the trees have no leaves, you can walk along the stream and view the magnificent landscape. This, however, is more suitable for people in good physical shape.

You can also walk along the Barons Trail, which leads to Vilce Castle Mound and the popular Zaķi Meadow. As you go along the Barons Trail, you can read about what animals live in these forests.

Jaunauce Manor Castle Park





The manor house of Jaunauce Manor was built at the start of the 19th century in an Empire style for Count Medem. At the start of the 20th century, Max Alexander von der Ropp renovated the interiors. The manor building has kept a late Classicism interior set, the largest early 19th century collection and Latvia's only authentic Classical cupola painting.

Meanwhile, a 7.7 hectare landscape park surrounds the castle, with many exotic trees and shrubs. It includes an unusual pond and canal, and even the original tennis court.

Jumurda Manor Park







The beautiful Jumurda Manor belonged to the Tiesenhausen family for two centuries, but during the second half of the 19th century, as Tūrisma Gids has previously reported, Jumurda Manor was taken over by the Transehe family. The romantic buildings and territory are currently a leisure complex.



In the manor park, which was created at the end of the 18th century, you can have a picnic under the great oak trees, listen to the bird calls, or simply relax. The park also contains Jumurda Lake, which reflects all the vibrancy of the autumn leaves. The lake covers an area of 177 hectares and contains many islands which are easy to view from the shore.

Of course, an interesting part of the park is the water tower, which you can climb to view the wonderful landscape from above.

Ungurmuiža Manor and Park







The first thing visitors to Ungurmuiža notice is the large oak and linden trees which surround the manor, and the peace which has settled on the harmonious landscape despite its proximity to the motorway. This manor used to have a very creative air and play host to some unusual people, and this atmosphere remains today, although the tempestuous 20th century did nothing to preserve the manor.

Ungurmuiža has a colourful fate (read in more detail here), but with regard to its park, there were already large old oaks here at the time when Lieutenant General Balthasar von Campenhausen purchased Ungurmuiža. However, the park and forest we see today was planted by von Campenhausen himself. When building the manor house, he installed a linden garden ending in a beautiful garden pavilion or Tea House, as well as a fruit garden.

It's worth exploring Ungurmuiža's surroundings and looking at the ancient linden, ash and oak trees. The neat woods have a pond system which served a practical purpose as drainage, as well as aesthetically enhancing the forest landscape. The forest contains the ancient oak tree which Imants Ziedonis and his peers named after the great chemist Paul Walden. The nature trail and Black Bridge lead to the manor chapel, where the family and those connected to the manor were buried.

Tiņģere Manor Castle Park





The castle belonging to this manor was built in 1805 by Saint Petersburg banker Johann Bach, and from the end of the 19th century until 1920 the manor belonged to the Osten-Sacken family.

The castle building was built in a Classical style and once boasted a winter garden on its right wing, but now one of the castle's biggest trump cards is the park which surrounds the old building. It contains several linked ponds, a grotto, a Love Island and other beautiful touches to entertain you on your walk.

As Talsi Tourism states, the building currently has many functions. It contains Īve Parish Council, the Tiņģere Culture House with an exhibition hall and library, the Ķurbe Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, as well as a post office.

Rundāle Castle Park





Of course, it would be wrong to omit this beautiful place. The Rundāle Castle ensemble is an excellent monument of Baroque and Rococo architecture and art in Latvia. The castle's east wing has rooms open to the public: the Gilt Hall, White Hall and Great Gallery. The central wing contains the Duke's suite—reception rooms and private quarters—while the west wing contains the fully restored Duchess' suite. The exhibition halls display decorative art, fine art and cultural and historical exhibitions, and the castle hosts an Early Music Festival and classical concerts.



A crucial element of the castle ensemble is the French-style park. The Rundāle park takes up 10 hectares of the total castle territory and is the largest, most significant French Baroque-style park in the Baltics. The park, which includes a canal, includes all the typical Baroque garden elements—an ornamental parterre, hedges, bosquets, pavilions, pergolas, a fountain and an outdoor theatre.

Every year around the middle of May, Rundāle park blossoms with around 11,000 bulb plants in 94 square metres. This includes around 90 varieties of tulip which are best enjoyed in the spring. Meanwhile, in the middle of June, the historic rose garden puts on a display. The Rundāle Castle rose garden takes up one hectare on both sides of the ornamental parterre. You can see both historic and modern roses.