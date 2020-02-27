Get to Know Riga: How to Get to the City Centre and What to See There

Regardless of how many hours you have to see Riga, it always feels as though time isn't on your side. Whether or not you've already seen the most significant tourist attractions, the heart of the city shimmers with an amazing atmosphere and it will make you want to linger longer—even if you're just enjoying a cup of coffee in a cosy cafe. What should you see if you visit the city? Here are some ideas.

When to Visit

Riga is beautiful at any time of the year, so it's impossible to miss its magic. Riga is cosy both in the summer, when the Old Town lanes sparkle with activity, and in the autumn, when the city is lit up and romantic (the Staro Rīga light festival takes place every November). It is also wonderful in the winter, when the Christmas markets are open, while spring brings an amazing freshness and zest for life to the city.

How to Get to the Centre from the Airport

The route into the heart of Riga is conveniently served by the 22 bus. If you pay the driver, which is perhaps the easiest option, the trip will cost 2 Euro (if you purchase a ticket from a Narvesen kiosk in the airport or elsewhere in town, one journey costs 1.15 Euro). You can also take the 322 or 341 express bus. You can view the timetable for each specific route here. Where is the stop? It's best to follow everyone else across the parking lot. It's not particularly large, so it will be difficult to get lost.

You could also take a taxi—this is easy to do using the Bolt or Yandex apps.

What to See

Anyone will enjoy the River Daugava and its bridges running through the city centre, and the riverbank is a great place to stretch your legs. It is also beautifully illuminated at night, creating an amazing atmosphere both on warm summer evenings and in the darkness of winter.

It's definitely worth visiting Rātslaukums (Town Hall Square). The square at the historic heart of the town has changed over the years, having been destroyed and reborn with a different image and various historical features.

Over the centuries, Rātslaukums has been the location of a place of imprisonment, a petrol station, a fire station and a bus stop. It is also the location of the House of the Blackheads, which has decorated Riga since 1334. The building has experienced a colourful life until, shortly before Riga's 800th birthday, the building was reborn in the form it is now.

Moving deeper into the city, you should certainly visit Dome Square, the largest square in Riga. It allows you to take in the majesty of the Riga Dome Cathedral: for many centuries, its tower has been an irreplaceable part of the unique Riga skyline. Speaking of churches, it's also worth visiting the towers of St. Peter's Church, St. Jacob's Cathedral or St. John's Church, which are beautiful additions to the city's architecture.

If you are able to wander around Riga, whose buildings are full of Art Nouveau influences, you should keep an eye out for Riga Castle (the residence of the President of Latvia) and the Freedom Monument, which was unveiled on November 18th, 1935.

In the mood for museums? Try the Latvian National Museum of Art, the Riga Bourse Art Museum, the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia, the Latvian Museum of Natural History, or something else—it all depends on your interests.

Of course, there are other things worth visiting in the centre of Riga, but it's best to discover these yourself by coming here and exploring the picturesque corners of the city.