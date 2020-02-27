Photos: Great Ķemeri Bog’s Spring Feeling

The Ķemeri National Park has undoubtedly captured the hearts of leisure seekers with its landscape. As the weather promises to be suitable for the next few days, it’s worth considering a trip to one of the best places for a short walk in this territory, the Great Ķemeri Bog, which is sure to give you a feeling of spring.

The Great Ķemeri Bog is one of the largest mossy bogs on the Latvian coast. It is characterised by its elongated lakes, or labyrinth of marsh pools, which gives the bog a particularly picturesque quality.

Foto: Gints Mucenieks

The bog boardwalk is made of wooden planks. Visitors can choose the best route for them, as the trail is formed by two circles 1.4 and 3.4 kilometers long. During your walk, you can enjoy the raised bog in all its uniqueness. In the warmer months, it is a kingdom of moss, bog pines, marsh pools, dark lakes and wild rosemary, while the winter turns it into a beautiful white expanse. Even now, when the snow has started to melt, this place has its charms.

Foto: Gints Mucenieks

Photographer Gints Mucenieks also managed to capture the spring atmosphere last week at the Great Ķemeri Bog, and he was happy to share these pictures with Tūrisma Gids readers.