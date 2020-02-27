Taste Latgale: 10 Places to Discover and Taste the Culinary Gems of Latgale 

The region of Latgale is special with its unique natural landscapes, polished traditions, and rich, multifaceted culture, but Latgalian hospitality is also renowned outside of Latvia. Nobody leaves a true Latgalian home with an empty stomach. Guests will be treated to filling lunches often including food from Latgale’s culinary heritage—griušļis, kļockas or buļbu blīnis.

Thanks to its local delicacies, Latgale is particularly attractive for gourmet food lovers. Various farms will give you the chance to taste homemade cheese and ice cream, honey and herbal teas, home-baked bread and linseed oil, various fish and meat products and baked goods, as well as the opportunity to take part in baking rye bread and enjoy homemade berry wine.

The Latgale Culinary Heritage logo—a chef's hat on a bright blue background with a knife and fork on either side—shows the way to shops, cafes, restaurants, guest houses, leisure complexes and manufacturers who preserve and develop the local culinary heritage traditions of the Latgale region.

Below are the top 10 popularisers of the Northern Latgale culinary heritage, offering not just the traditional meals of the region, but also new culinary trends. Most importantly, they only use local, regionally-grown, eco produce.

IMPORTANT! Latgale's culinary heritage food and tours should be booked in advance.

The holiday home is located on the banks of Lake Lubāns which is, by area, the largest lake in Latvia. It's a great place for those who enjoy active leisure activities year-round to enjoy the untouched nature, amazing sunrises and sunsets, and walks along the Teirumnīki Bog Trail.

Guests here are offered accommodation, a sauna, sport fields and equipment, a celebration hall, tent pitches, a bonfire, swimming spot, boat hire, fishing and hunting. Lubāns is a great place for birdwatching.

The holiday home is a great place not just to relax, but also to sample some delicious food. The owners specialise in preparing fish dishes according to ancient recipes, using organic home products. Guests are offered various fish dishes such as fish soup; oven-baked pike-perch or carp with potatoes; pike and roach patties; filled pike; smoked carp and others. During hunting season, you can enjoy wild duck ragout and other game dishes.

They also serve organic fruits and vegetables from their own garden, as well as various herbal teas with homeopathic properties.

They also offer the unique chance to sample beaver gland infusion, which improves the metabolism.

Speciality: Oven-Baked Pike-Perch with Vegetables



Recipe:

Clean the pike-perch and place in an ovenproof dish lined with baking paper. Surround it with potatoes, marrow and other vegetables which have been coated in oil. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes at 180 degrees. 5 minutes before removing from the oven, sprinkle with cheese and mayonnaise. Bon appetit!

Contact information

Address: Īdeņa, Nagļi Parish, Rēzekne County, Latvia

Phone number: 29165392, 28301143

www.zvejnieki.lv

GPS: 56.7505875, 26.9475525

Contact person: Anna Macāne, zvejnieki-lubans@inbox.lv

Working hours: by appointment only

Relax by Lake Rāzna at Ezerkrasti



The leisure complex is suitable for organising sporting events, seminars, conferences and special events, as well as for relaxing with family on the picturesque shores of Lake Rāzna.

Ezerkrasti offers accommodation for up to 50 people, as well as a separate cottage for seven people. Those who wish can also pitch their tent by the shores of the lake. The complex includes a pool and sauna, and offers boat, fishing and windsurfing equipment hire. There is internet access.

Speaking of delicacies, Ezerkrasti offers Latgalian culinary heritage dishes to enjoy there or to take away from the shop which operates there in the summer.

Speciality: Potato Dračenka



Recipe:

Coarsely grate the potatoes, mix with flour and egg, season with salt and pepper, and fry in a preheated pan until brown on all sides. Fry onions and meat in a different pan. Grease a deep dish, fill with an even layer of the potato mixture and cook in the oven. Serve hot with sour cream and the fried onion and meat.

Contact information

Address: Dukstigals, Čornaja Parish, Rēzekne County, Latvia

GPS: 56.3617417, 27.4376405

Phone number: 26411207, 26450437,

www.raznasezerkrasti.lv

Contact person: Sandra Viša, razna08@inbox.lv

Working hours: by appointment only

Šmakouka Museum and Traditions in Gaigalava



The Šmakouka Museum was founded in 2015 with the aim of preserving and promoting šmakouka, a traditional Latgalian home-brewed spirit, as a tradition of Latgale's culinary heritage. Its owners offer an extensive exhibition of šmakouka distilling equipment, and tell the story of its distilling process and history. You can also find out how to make šmakouka, and of course, taste the drink which is made there.

Warning: Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages is harmful to health!

At the other end of the Šmakouka Museum building is a Musical Instrument Museum which has been in operation since 2007. The exhibition contains over 100 different musical instruments. You can see and hear several kinds of zither, garmon, harmonica, kokle (a traditional Latvian string instrument), and accordion. The owner makes everyone feel like a musician, and will even teach the zither to those who are interested.

Speciality: Apple Šmakouka

Recipe

Press apple juice from very ripe apples (preferably a mixture of varieties), pour into a large container and cover. Allow to ferment for 8-10 weeks at a temperature between 18 and 20 degrees celsius. For a more certain result, you can add yeast. A malt with an alcohol content of between 5 and 6.5% will form. You should be particularly careful at the end of the fermentation process. Distill on a low heat, to avoid the loss of the apple flavour. Cheers!

Contact information



Address: SIA "Balt Harmonia", Meža Street 2a, Gaigalava, Rēzekne County, Latvia

Тel.: +371 28728790, +371 26593441, gunarsigaunis@inbox.lv, baltharmonia@inbox.lv

Contact person: Gunārs Igaunis, Rasma Igaune

Working hours: Tuesday-Sunday by appointment

Latgalian Lard and Beaver Soup—Latgolys Golds' Masterpieces



The organisation "Latgolys golds" offers traditional Latgalian catering for events and presentations. They also sell their wares at fairs and markets.

Guests are offered finger food with Latgalian lard, meat smoked in a smoke sauna, and rye bread.

For catered events they prepare soups from ancient Latgalian recipes: beaver soup with swede and wood sorrel, horse soup with root vegetables, fish soup. All food is prepared using local Latgalian produce.

Speciality: Latgalian Lard

Recipe

Season country lard with salt and garlic. Keep in a cool place for a week. After it has been cured, place in the freezer. Eat frozen, cut into small pieces, without letting it melt on the chopping board. This means that the lard will melt deliciously in your mouth. Eat with rye bread. A true delicacy!

Contact information

Address: Vērēmi Parish, Rēzekne county, Latvia

Phone number: 29169111

Contact person: Andris Meijers, latgolys-golds@inbox.lv

Working hours: by appointment only

Restaurant Rozālija in Rēzekne



You can also sample Latgalian national dishes in the centre of Rēzekne at Rozālija, a restaurant on the bank of the Rēzekne River. Guests are offered traditional Latgalian food served in a modern style.

The restaurant is located at Kolonna Hotel Rēzekne. It offers both Latgalian food and world cuisines.

Speciality: Cod Fillet and Vegetable Casserole



Recipe

The fresh cod fillet is boned, coated in flour and egg, and fried in rapeseed oil. Cut the onion into long slices and grate the carrot. Sautée in rapeseed oil until cooked, then add the tomatos and seasonings. Place the vegetables, then the cod in a ceramic dish, sprinkle with cheese and bake in the oven at 108 C. serve with a lemon slice.

Contact information



Address: Brīvības Street 2, Rēzekne, Latvia

Phone number: 28664803, 646 07820,

www.hotelkolonna.lv

GPS: 56.50048, 27.32724

Contact person: Rita Ančupāne, rozalija@kolonna.com

Working hours: 7.00 – 23.00

Cafe Kristine in Ludza

The cafe is located in the very historic heart of Ludza, near the town's main attractions: the Orthodox church, the Catholic church and the Livonian order castle ruins. The tourist information centre is also next door. After the renovation of the former market square, a free car park and leisure complex is also nearby.

Guests who arrange it ahead of time are able to discover and enjoy the Latgalian culinary heritage and their own signature dishes. The menu is in Latvian, Russian, English, German and French. There is a wide selection of salads, soups and desserts, as well as a range of pork, beef, chicken and fish dishes. Local products are used to prepare the food.

Speciality: Host's Treat

Recipe

Flatten a chicken and pork fillet. Place cheese, smoked meat and tomato between the two, and season. Dredge in flour and egg, then fry in oil.

Prepare the honey sauce: mix equal parts honey and sour cream, add herbs and warm slightly.

Fry the mushrooms with onion. Serve the mushrooms on top of the meat, and serve with potatoes and fresh vegetables. Serve the honey sauce on the side.

Contact information

Address: Baznīcas Street 25, Ludza, Ludza County, Latvia

Phone number: 26527888, 657 81326,

GPS: 56.5474862, 27.7260597

Contact person: Oksana Cunska, oksanacunska@gmail.com

www.kafejnicakristine.lv

Working hours: M-Th 10.00 - 21.00; F, S 10.00 - 22.00; Su 12.00 - 18.00

New Skills and Recipes at Ludza Craftsmen Centre



The Ludza Craftsmen Centre was founded in 2006 with the aim of preserving Latgalian craftsmanship and traditions. It is worth taking a tour here, which includes tales of ancient Latgale, demonstrations of and participation in crafts, and, of course, food.

At the Centre, you can purchase or order products made by local craftsmen: ceramics, textiles, woodwork, folk costumes, and various souvenirs. You can also take part in ceramics, weaving, sewing and other ancient craft workshops. Particularly interesting is the Latgalian culinary heritage cooking school.

The Ludza Craftsmen Centre also organises fairs and various events celebrating craftsmanship and Latgalian traditions. The most popular are the Great Latgalian Market on the castle mound before the Midsummer holiday, the Zalta Rūku Ceļš event for travellers, craft skills workshops and various exhibitions. But the main thing is that the Centre welcomes everyone who is interested in craftsmanship and folk traditions, culture, history and culinary heritage.

Speciality: Fresh Cabbage or Sauerkraut Soup with Lamb



Recipe

In a pot, boil the meat on the bone and add the chopped cabbage. At the end, add cubed potatoes, salt, pepper and other seasonings and boil. Remove the meat from the bones and cut into pieces before adding back to the soup. Serve with rye bread and sour cream.

Contact information

Address: Tālavijas Street 27a, Ludza, Ludza County, Latvia

Phone number: 657 07203, 29467925, 29123749

www.ludzasamatnieki.lv

GPS: 56.548401, 27.727196

Contact person: Līga Kondrāte, Ēriks Kondrāts, ligakondrate@inbox.lv

Working hours: M-S 9.00 - 17.00; Su - by appointment.

Latgalian Dumplings at Pīlādzītis



Pīlādzītis is one of the best eateries in Rēzekne, offering tasty, filling food at reasonable prices. It has an easily accessible, secure car park open to cars and larger tourist coaches.

The speciality at Pīlādzītis is Latgalian pelmeņi (dumplings), which are worth trying.



Recipe

Pour two cups of flour on a work surface and shape it into a pile into which you break an egg. Knead the egg into the flour and gradually add just under a cup of water along with a pinch of salt. Continue to knead on the work surface, with both hands, adding more flour if needed to prevent sticking. The dough should be springy and well-kneaded.

When ready, the dough should crunch slightly when pulled apart. Form the dough into a ball, cover and leave for 30 minutes to rest slightly. Don't forget to cover it, or it will dry out! While the dough is resting, prepare the filling. Take ½ kg minced pork and add half a large grated or minced onion, as well as one crushed clove of garlic. Add salt, ground black pepper, and also optionally dried dill or parsley. Roll out the rested dough as thinly as possible, sprinkling flour underneath to avoid sticking. Using a glass, cut out circles of dough. Cook the dumplings in boiling seasoned water for around five minutes—until the dumplings float to the top, and then for a little while longer. Serve with sour cream and herbs.

Contact information

Address: Zilupes Street 50, Rēzekne, Latvia

Phone number: 26519272

www.kafepiladzitis.lv

GPS: 56.510878, 27.357447

Contact person: Anna Luzeniece, kafepiladzitis@inbox.lv

Working hours: weekdays from 10.00 to 17.00

Zaļā Sala's Delicious Pike



The Zaļā Sala guest house is a great place for holidays with friends, celebrating anniversaries and weddings, and organising seminars and conferences. There is a "Moon Garden" and romantic honeymoon suite. The guest house is just a 10 minute drive from Rēzekne.

Guests are offered accommodation, a sauna, an outdoor party, celebration and seminar hall, a mini golf course, outdoor tennis, a children's playground and toys, a trampoline, outdoor fireplace, picnic cottage, fishing and, when booked ahead, Latgalian culinary heritage dishes made from natural local produce.

Speciality: Pike with Smoked Bacon in Green Sauce



Recepte

Take a piece of pike fillet, season, and lay some smoked breast on top. Roll and fry on both sides for 5 minutes. Just before the fish is ready, place a slice of cheese on each piece and put the lid on the pan to melt. Serve hot with fried mashed potato balls and a spinach cream sauce.



Contact information



Address: Greiškāni Parish, Rēzekne County, Latvia

Phone number: 29373015, 29125600

www.hotelzalasala.lv

GPS: 56.5220792, 27.4034958

Contact person: Rita Tērauda, zalasala@inbox.lv

Working hours: by appointment only

A Place to Learn How to Brew Beer: Kolnasāta



In Latgale, there is a place called Kolnasāta which offers the chance to discover the Latgalian home-brewed beer-making process, followed by beer tasting and Latgalian snacks.

Speciality: Latgalian Beer from Ancestors' Recipe

150 L dark unfiltered beer—Kolnasāta's recipe:

75 kilograms of barley grown on their own farm is poured into a wooden tub and covered with water. The barley soaks for 24 hours at between 18 and 20°C. After soaking, the barley is spread out in a 10 cm thick layer on food-safe plastic film and left for four days and nights to sprout.

The sprouted grains are then dried for 14 hours in a malthouse which is constantly heated with wood from the alder tree. The malt is mixed every so often during this period.

The brewers use their own grown and dried hops. 0.75 kg is boiled in 40 litres of water for two hours on a wood-fired stove, stirring every so often. The hops water and barley are poured into a wooden tub meant for fermenting. The hops serve as a preservative for the beer, not allowing it to become sour, and giving it a pleasant bitterness.

70 kg of mill-ground malt is mixed with around 200 litres of boiling water in a wooden vat. It soaks for four hours, then the mixture is drained into the hops tub. The mixture is cooled to +20°C, after which the brewing yeast is added. The mixture ferments at +20°C for 24 hours. The beer is poured through a cotton muslin into barrels.

Warning: Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages is harmful to health!

Contact information:

Address: Stacijas Street 4, Bērzpils, Bērzpils Parish, Balvi County, Latvia

Phone number: 26452844

GPS: 56.8542165, 27.0855603

Contact person: Dainis Rakstiņš, rdains@inbox.lv

Working hours: by appointment only.