Visit Latgale: The 12 Most Beautiful Nature Trails for Unusual and Unhurried Walks 

Bank holiday weekend is fast approaching, so its time to plan at least one day out. The spring is perfect for enjoying various nature and bog trails, and Latgale has plenty of these, each of which is unique and beautiful.

For this article, specialists from the Latgale Regional Tourism Association and individual county tourist information centres helped us to select these nature trails; you can find other nature trails throughout Latvia on this map.

Andrupene Bog Trail



Within the Andrupene Farmstead Museum, nature lovers are greeted by the Andrupene Bog Trail—the total length of the trail is around 750 metres. Wooden steps lead down from the top of the hill to where a raised bog has formed at the bottom.

Foto: latgale.travel

A boardwalk leads through the bog, which is covered in small pines, and you can smell the slightly intoxicating scent of wild rosemary, especially when it flowers in spring and early summer. As you go along the boardwalk, you can see bog vegetation which is characterised by its need for relatively little minerals.

Address: 5 Skolas Street, Andrupene, Andrupene Parish, Dagda County

GPS: 56.189622, 27.398074

Tel.: +371 26458876, laukuseta@inbox.lv

Teirumnīki Bog Trail





Foto: DELFI

The Teirumnīki Bog, which is located between Lubāna and the Orenīši Ponds, is host to an 800 metre-long boardwalk from which tourists can view the raised bog landscape, the Teirumnīki Lake and the bog flora. The boardwalk isn't a circuit—this means that walkers can return to their starting point either by walking back along the boardwalk, or by taking the forest trail which skirts the edge of the bog.

Foto: latgale.travel

The trail leads along the shores of the Teirumnīku Lake, where you can also find a leisure area. There is also a car park, and visitors can take a private excursion.

Address: Nagļi Parish, Rēzekne County

GPS: 56.700657, 26.884610

Tel.: 28301143, www.zvejnieki.lv

Adamova Nature Trail

Foto: latgale.travel

A trip to the Adamova Nature Trail gives you a unique chance to view nature in all its glory. The location provides optimal conditions for rich flora and fauna to exist. The trail is 1.8 kilometers long and has a complicated layout which loops both up and down.

It begins at the Krāslava viewing platform, which is on the approach into the city from Daugavpils. There is a wonderful view of the River Daugava valley.

Address: The start of Augusta Street, Krāslava

Tel.: +371 656 22201, www.visitkraslava.com

The Piedruja Path in the Daugava Valley, Stone of Daugava

Foto: latgale.travel

This nature trail is located in Piedruja, in a valley in the upper course of the River Daugava—the Augšdaugava Protected Landscape Area—which is rich not only with rare and protected plants and animal species, but also historical monuments.

The Stone of Daugava is found on the banks of the river. Created by Vilnis Titāns, it is engraved with the name of the Daugava in seven languages: Estonian, Finnish, Russian, Polish, German, Livonian and Latvian. Tourism specialists from the area recommend taking a guided tour of the path.

You should bring identification documents with you and register your visit in advance, as this is a border zone.

Address: Piedruja, Piedruja Parish

Tel.: +371 26357228, www.visitkraslava.com

Tabore Nature Discovery Trail and Mosquito Trail

Foto: latgale.travel



The Tabore nature discovery trail is on the banks of the Great Gusens Lake, in picturesque surroundings with naturally maintained viewpoints and two well-equipped leisure areas. The trail is 1.3 kilometers long and includes 15 stops with information boards and fun activities. The trail was installed with the aim of helping each traveller to increase their knowledge of nature and enjoy beautiful views.

You should bring identification documents with you and register your visit in advance, as this is a border zone.

Address: Robežnieki, Robežnieki Parish

Tel.: +371 656 29533, www.visitkraslava.com

Klajumi Horse Farm Mosquito Trail

The 400 metre-long trail introduces walkers to forest and bog landscapes, as well as various plants: cow-wheat, bog arum, and interestingly-shaped trees.

Foto: latgale.travel

You can also visit the "bog concert hall," a spruce forest, and have a look at ground dug up by wild boars.

You should bring identification documents with you, and register your visit in advance.

Address: Kaplava, Kaplava Parish

Tel.: +371 29472638

ilze.stabulniece@inbox.lv, www.klajumi.lv

Meanders of the Daugava Nature Park



Foto: latgale.travel

The Daugavas loki (Meanders of the Daugava) Nature Park was created to preserve the unique natural sites, cultural, historical and natural gems, and the little-touched, unique views along the upper course of the Daugava Valley between Naujene and Krāslava.

Meanders of the Daugava is thought to be one of the oldest valley formations in Latvia, and the Nature Park was recognised as a NATURA 2000 territory as part of the Augšdaugava Protected Landscape Area; in 2011, it was included in the Latvian national list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Foto: latgale.travel

Address: Naujene, Tabore, Vecsaliena, Skrudaliena, Saliena Parishes

GPS: 55.913022, 26.813416

Tel.: +371 65471321, +371 26532508, naujenesmuzejs@inbox.lv

Markova Information Trail

Foto: latgale.travel



The trail is located within the Meanders of the Daugava Nature Park, near one of Latgale's smallest castle mounds, the Markova Castle Mound.

The Markova Information Trail is around 1.6 kilometers long—the Putāni Stream flows past it, and you can also view the Putāni Stream Rock. This location is host to several protected species of plant, such as the snowdrop anemone and the rolling hen-and-chicks. The length of the trail is lined with dry meadows with their characteristic plant species, dry pine forests; you can also find longhorn beetles.

As you walk along the trail, you will see a wonderful view of Slutišķi village, the Slutišķi Old Believers community, and the River Daugava.

The Markova Information Trail was unveiled in May 1994, starting the tradition of a Daugava festival.

Address: Markova, Naujene Parish, Daugavpils County

GPS: 55.916794, 26.892548,

Tel.: +371 65422818, mob.: +371 26444810, www.visitdaugavpils.lv

Istra Nature Park and Upursala Nature Trail







Foto: latgale.travel

Lake Istra and its islands are a protected natural area in which you can spot many species of bird. The surroundings include several folwarks, or small Polish manor houses: Koņecpole, Anapole and others. At the centre of Vecslabada village is an ancient castle mound (10 metres high), from which a beautiful panorama can be viewed. Within the park territory, on the shores of the Plisūns Lake, is Plisūns Boulder, a state-protected geological monument. It is 3 metres tall and 17 metres in circumference.

Address: Vecslabada, Istra Parish, Ludza County

Tel.: +371 26370730

Upursala Nature Trail



Foto: latgale.travel



Meanwhile, on Upursala (Sacrificial Island) in Lake Cirišs, you will find the 17 metre-high Upurkalns (Sacrificial Hill)—the island has a nature trail which is 1.8 kilometers long. Upursala is a botanical reserve containing 264 species of plants. Read more here.

Address: Aglona, Aglona Parish, Aglona County

Balkani Hills Nature Park







Foto: latgale.travel

The Balkanu kalni (Balkani Hills) Nature Park covers around 20 hectares and is a beautiful landscape with a distinct, unusual terrain. On three nature trails you can see high hillocks and steep slopes, wooden sculptures, interesting natural formations, different types of forest, animal caves and anthills.

All three trails lead towards a deep valley which, according to legend, is the site of a sunken church.

Address: Logini, Šķilbēni Parish, Viļaka County

GPS: 57.0682409, 27.5846969

Tel.: +371 29132664, vijakulsa@inbox.lv

Grebļa Hill Nature Trail

Foto: latgale.travel



The glacier-formed landscape—an esker—which includes Grebļa Hill, is a long (five kilometers, relative height 15-30 metres) tall row of hillocks with steep sides, and is most distinctly defined between Lake Pinti and Lake Šēski.

The pine forest growing there is a protected habitat with several rare plant species. A path for exploring Grebļa (also known as Āža or Kausu) Hill has been created, and it is recommended that it is explored with a guide. The biological variation found here can be demonstrated by, for example, the more than 500 species of butterfly found there.

When you visit this nature trail, you need a valid passport (or ID card) and special permit allowing you to be in the border zone.

Address: Meikšāni, Pasiene Parish, Zilupe County

Tel.: +371 28656530, ilgaivanova@inbox.lv