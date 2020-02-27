Weekend Walk: What to See and Enjoy in Sigulda

For centuries, Sigulda’s walking trails have attracted visitors from around the world to enjoy the unique cultural environment and amazing views of the Gauja Valley. In winter, the picturesque places gain a special sparkle and reveal the secrets normally hidden by a halo of leaves. What should you see when you visit Sigulda? Tūrisma Gids has some answers, in collaboration with the Sigulda Tourist Information Centre.

Festival Square—the Edge of the World in Sigulda

Festival Square is where the inhabitants of Sigulda gather to celebrate the city’s most important celebrations. The viewing point on the edge of the square, or the “edge of the world,” affords a breathtaking view of the Gauja Valley and Krimulda Manor on the right bank of the river. It’s also a good place for a photo by the statue of Sigulda’s iconic S! logo.

Foto: Ginta Zīverte



Meanwhile, on the left hand side of the viewing spot is an internationally certified skiing centre—the City Ski Track. This is the time to enjoy the wonders of winter by skiing or snowboarding. The Sigulda FIS Alpine Skiing Cup takes place here every year, attracting the best Latvian and Baltic alpine skiers.

Sigulda Cable Car



The Svētku laukums Promenade leads you to the Sigulda Cable Car. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the two banks of the Gauja being joined by this 42 metre high car which is unique in the Baltics. It needs no reminder that breathtaking views can be seen for the whole journey of over a kilometer.

Foto: Baltic Pictures

If you have already gone on the cable car and you want to continue on foot, go down the classic Sigulda Valley stairs to the bridge over the Gauja, which is currently decorated with lights, giving the opportunity to take some unique photos at twilight.

Krimulda Serpentine Road

Up the cliff towards Krimulda Manor winds the oldest of two serpentine roads in Sigulda, which are unique to Latvia. The Krimulda Serpentine Road was first installed in 1862 in preparation for the visit of Alexander II of Russia. The Serpentine Road allows you to feel the history as you journey from the Gauja Valley to the Krimulda Castle Hill.

Foto: Baltic Pictures

Krimulda



Continuing your walk up the hill, you will get to Krimulda Manor, with its unique manor complex including an overseers house, carriage house, barn, oast house and Swiss house with expressive, unique woodcarvings. The manor is governed by a peaceful and ancient aura and the spirit of past experiences. In addition, visitors are offered the chance to visit the local winery and try the berry and blossom wines made at the manor.

Velnala Cave



Walk on past the historic manor Hunting Lodge towards Velnala Cave. The Velnala outcrop is 250 metres long and around 15 metres tall. It began forming around 10,000 years ago in the Devonian era, but its formation still continues today.

Eight metres above the river level in the cliff is the cave itself. It also began forming 10,000 years ago from the joint erosion of the Gauja and a now-disappeared underground spring. Intense formation of the cave ended 5,000 years ago, when the level of the river dropped to the height of the first terrace.

Pedestrian Bridge Over the Gauja



Continue walking ahead along the snowy path, and after a few metres you will see the pedestrian bridge. Built in 1979, the bridge offers a picturesque view of the Velnala Cliffs and the river Gauja. Cross the Gauja on this suspension bridge and walk on to explore the opposite bank.

Foto: Baltic Pictures

Ski Centre

Follow the path upwards and you will reach the Fischer Skiing Centre and its frozen cross-country skiing courses, which manage to retain their snow coverage even in changing weather, providing a longer skiing season. You can rent skis and other equipment, and there is also a sauna to warm yourself up. When you return from the centre towards the Gauja, you will come to Ķeizarskats.

Ķeizarskats

One of the most iconic viewing spots which opens up to a view of the mighty meanders of the River Gauja: Ķeizarskats, which translates as Emperor’s View. You can see a wide panorama including Turaida Castle and the Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track. There is a romantic “mushroom” which allows you to have a rest. From here, the path winds downwards to the banks of the Gauja.

Foto: Baltic Pictures

Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track

Sigulda’s name is currently linked with international competition on its biggest scale yet—Sigulda, along with Stockholm, is a candidate for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Even just being considered as a candidate will make any Latvian patriot feel proud.

Foto: Mareks Gaļinovskis

At the end of this walk, you will see this unique sports centre and have the chance to try out a bobsleigh, soft bob or varde (frog) ride. The 1420 metre, 16 curve track with a 200 metre braking path allows both professional athletes and visitors to enjoy the bobsleigh and luge track. One of the largest Latvian flags will fly overhead—the flag has been flying since November 11th over the track at a height of 140 metres above sea level.

