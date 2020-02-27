Wine Tour of Latvia: Places to Visit, Discover and Taste 

You don’t need to fly to Italy, Spain or France to go on a wine tour. You can walk through vineyards and orchards before tasting various beverages right here in Latvia. Where? Here are some ideas!

Abavas Winery

The Abavas Winery, near Tukums, close to the source of the Abava River, is the family business of Mārtiņš and Liene Barkāns. They make beverages from fruit and berries grown in Latvia.

The modern Abavas Winery was founded in 2010 thanks to EU funding, and the owners have installed a modern winemaking facility. In a comparatively short time, it has gained the recognition of both Latvians and overseas drinkers. Wine lovers can also visit the renovated wine cellar to enjoy various drinks in a relaxed atmosphere.

The owners are particularly proud of their organic apple orchard which grows next to the winery, and whose ancient apple varieties are used for Abavas' drinks.

More information by phone:+371 26630022 or info@abavas.lv.

Parallel to developing the winery, the owners of a farm near Sabile have planted a 3.5 hectare vineyard which is expanded every year. The vineyard prides itself on a wide range of grape varieties which are harvested every year and turned into a limited amount of Latvian grape wine.

The owners also grow apples, rhubarb and various berries. Meanwhile, tourists from around the world have been actively visiting the farm for five years now to hear the Barkāns' story in a relaxed atmosphere and find out something new about growing grapes. Of course, a visit wouldn't be complete without a delicious tasting!

By previous appointment only: +371 29125518.

Mazburkas Vineyard With Around 40 Grape Varieties



The Mazburkas Farm is near Tukums—a beautiful, picturesque place in Engure county, Smārde parish. Owner Gunta Niedre and her family operate there. Everything started in 2005, and with gradual, active work, Gunta has now planted a vineyard which is a couple of hectares in size.

The vineyard, which contains around 40 grape varieties, faces south, allowing the delicious grapes to warm in the sun all day long. The wines produced here have also been recognised with prestigious international prizes.

The most active time at Mazburkas is from May to November, when tourists are also given the chance to visit the winery and enjoy a wine tasting—both red and white wine. You can also buy grapes to eat, and grape juice is sold in late autumn.

Mazburkas also farms sheep, so a relaxed atmosphere and true country charm are guaranteed.

More information and apply for a visit by phone +371 29149725.

A Cellar for Enjoying Treats from Līgatne Winery



Līgatne Winery is located in the picturesque Līgatne. The town is famous for several things, including its sandstone caves, and one of these is the location of a wine cellar.

Līgatne Winery is a Vanags family business founded in 2010. The traditions and skills of making berry and fruit wines have been passed down in the family for several generations.

The berries are hand-picked in the Gauja National Park. Each wine is fermented and aged for around 12 months. Līgatne Winery receives awards for wine quality every year at Latvian berry and fruit wine contests.

Līgatne Winery, which was recognised as Latvia's best winery in 2018, makes around 20 different wines made from local fruits and berries harvested by hand from the Gauja National Park. Particular highlights include their wines made from blackcurrant, raspberry, rhubarb, cloudberry, gooseberry and, the largest berry, pumpkin. Their apple ice wine is also something special—when the apples are harvested in the autumn and freeze, they can be turned into a delicious drink. However, to make just one small bottle of the apple ice wine, you need a whole sackful of apples.

If you're not a wine fan, the artisans at Līgatne Winery also enjoy making other drinks. They currently make various liqueurs and spirits, including Pārcēlājs, the classic apple spirit. Pārcēlājs, which translates as ferryman, will ferry you to the happy side of the river every time you drink it. Recently, the Pārcēlājs family has grown, adding spirits made from beetroot, carrot and raspberry.

Līgatne Winery also collects birch sap and herbal teas and makes jam, while the winemaker's son has another family business—a spoon workshop, where kitchen implements are made from more than 17 varieties of wood: chopping boards from birch, spoons from apple trees, ash trees and cherry trees.

From Plant to Wine: Zilver Beverage Makers



Zilver Beverage Makers are a family business employing the whole Zilvers family. It was founded in 2009, but it dates back earlier to the start of the 1990s, when Pīlādži, a fruit tree, berry bush and fruit farm, was founded.

Thanks to a large apple harvest in 2009, the farm was forced to think about using and processing their fruit and berries. Almost as if by fate, the law changed around this time relaxing regulations for small wine and other alcoholic beverage producers, so the farm added another string to their bow—fruit and berry wine making.

Currently, 10 different wines are made by Zilver from various berries, fruits and even flowers. They also produce a non-alcoholic special occasion drink called Rabarber, made without preservatives. Allažu ķimelis, the region's historic drink, has been revived, and more surprises await, as they are never short of ideas.

The motto of the farm is "from plant to wine", which is reflected in their surprising product called Ābols gūsteknis (Apple Prisoner), which will be enjoyed by those looking for something different. It is an apple grown in a bottle, which is then immersed in apple brandy, creating a fascinating beverage.

The Zilver winery gives visitors the chance to taste and purchase the wines produced on site, among which you will certainly find your favourite. The company offers tastings for tourist groups, including a tour of the production facilities and a sommelier-led guide to the winemaking process down to the smallest details.

This is all located in Sigulda county, one kilometer from Sigulda towards Allaži.

More detailed directions and information here.