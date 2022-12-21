"Spried ar Delfi" par atbalstu ukraiņiem svētku laikā

Matu gumijas, karavīru figūriņas, galda spēles, akumulatori telefonu lādēšanai, daudz lukturīšu... Šādas dāvaniņas Ziemassvētkos lūguši bērni no bērnunamiem Ukrainā, liecina biedrības "Tavi draugi" akcijā "Ziemassvētku ekspresis" publicētās vēstules. Kas šajā laikā nepieciešams ukraiņiem, kuri cieš no Krievijas radītajiem postījumiem, un kādu atbalstu varam sniegt karotājiem frontes līnijā – par to ceturtdien, 22. decembrī, pulksten 12 raidījumā "Spried ar Delfi" žurnāliste Alina Lastovska sarunāsies ar biedrības "Tavi draugi" pārstāvi Beāti Bēvaldi un "Tvitera konvoja" aizsācēju, sabiedrisko attiecību speciālistu Reini Pozņaku.

The war has deprived thousands of children in Ukraine of their parents, who will have a completely different Christmas this year , according to the "Your Friends" association. That's why the organization has decided to provide gifts for almost 400 children in Ukrainian orphanages by organizing the campaign "Christmas Express".

Meanwhile, on the front line in Bahmut, the "car consumption" reaches seven cars a day, writes Reinis Pozniaks, the founder of "Twitter convoy" on the social website "Twitter". Since the beginning of the war, volunteers from Latvia have delivered more than 900 four-wheel drive cars to the Ukrainian army. Some of them were bought with money donated by people, some people simply gave their own car.

The "Twitter Convoy" is full of amazing stories, for example, a few weeks ago, the " Ziedot.lv " charity organization received a call from an 84-year-old lady who expressed her desire to drive one of the vehicles in the convoy: "Donations to support Ukraine are not enough for her, but so much wants to help!”

We will discuss in the program how each of us can help Ukraine in the fight for independence.

