Hello Shanghai Disneyland 🐭🎢❤️🎠 你好 Love @disneylandshanghai. Highly recommend #tron and #piratesofthecaribbean they'll blow you away! Such an amazing day. I love you China 🇨🇳

A post shared by Crystal Hefner (@crystalhefner) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:09pm PST