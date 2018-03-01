28 gadus vecā sieviete dzīvo Gdiņā, strādā par sekretāri, studē psiholoģiju un ir ķermeņa apmatojuma atbalsta kustības aizsācēja Polijā. Kā intervijās medijiem atklājusi Sonja, skuvekli viņa sākusi izmantot 12 gadu vecumā, jo perfektās bildītes modes žurnālos likušas viņai justies par sevi nepārliecinātai.
Daudzus gadus Sonja cītīgi sekojusi sabiedrībā valdošajam uzskatam, ka sievietei jāskuj ķermeņa apmatojums, līdz visbeidzot viņa nogurusi no sajūtas, ka viņai kādam nemitīgi jāizdabā.
Pirms aptuveni gada Sonja pieņēma lēmumu uz visiem laikiem atteikties no skuvekļa lietošanas, un tagad viņa lepojas ar savu ķermeņa apmatojumu, izrāda to "Instagram" bildītēs un mudina arī citas sievietes nepakļauties sabiedrībā valdošajiem stereotipiem.
"Es neskujos, jo uzskatu, ka tāpat esmu skaista, un tas ļoti atvieglo dzīvi," izdevums "Metro" citējis Sonju, kura arī piebildusi – agrāk viņa katru nedēļu veltījusi trīs stundas tam, lai viņas ķermenis būtu viscaur perfekti gluds.
Visgrūtāk Sonjas lēmumu neskūties bijis pieņemt viņas vīram, kurš nav atbalstījis to, ka viņa sieva ļauj vaļu dabiskajam ķermeņa apmatojumam. Tiesa, ar laiku viņš izpratis mīļotās motivāciju un sācis viņu atbalstīt.
Today I woke up with one though: "I should SHAVE MY LEGS!" 😖 Today I had a dream in which my female friends and I had a photoshoot 📸, like some kind of special day celebrating our friendship 👭👭👭. We were almost naked, we were only covered with white blankets, and the scenery was delicate, bright and beautiful! 😍 We were in good mood and we were just ourselves, like nothing need to be hidden. Ofcourse I was 100% natural and hairy and noone cares... except the photographer. He took few pics and suddenly said: "OMG have a look on those legs! 😱 (Pointing at me) They are so dark! YOU CAN'T SHOW THIS LEGS TO THE WORLD, YOU ARE SO GROSS! 😲" Then I woke up. 😧 I really wanted to go to the bathroom and shave everything. 😞 For a moment I felt like a hairy monster who don't feet to the world, not like a "modern woman I should be". I gave myself 5 more minutes ⏳ to think again what I WANT TO DO, not should. I realized that I like my hairy armpit, my full hairy eyebrows, my soft hairy pubes, even my hairy belly and back.❤ I accept them and I am not ashamed of them. ❤So should I leave all of them and shave only legs?? I was confused. 😕 I asked my husband what he thinks about it and he gave me an advice 😉 "Put on black tights, you have some time until it will be summer.☀ You don't have to decide now." So here I am 😁 undercover, drinking the best coffee in all city & searching for a good reason in my head not to shave after winter 😊
"Sākumā mans vīrs bija šokā. Mēs bijām pazīstami jau astoņus gadus, un es vienmēr biju skuvusi visu savu ķermeni. Viņš joprojām dod priekšroku gludi skūtam ķermenim, bet mēs daudz par to runājām, es izskaidroju, kāpēc man tas ir tik svarīgi, un viņš nolēma to pieņemt un atbalstīt mani," sacījusi Sonja.
Sieviete ļoti cer, ka viņas atklātās bildes, kurās viņa iemūžinājusi dažādas savas ķermeņa zonas, kuras sedz apmatojums, pamudinās arī citas daiļā dzimuma pārstāves pieņemt savu ķermeni un lauzt pretrunīgos skaistuma standartus.
"Mans kvēlākais sapnis ir pilsētas ielās redzēt skūtas un neskūtas sievietes. Redzēt, ka abas šīs puses viena otru ir pieņēmušas un ciena, jo tas, ko sieviete dara ar savu ķermeni, ir viņas pašas izvēle," piebildusi Sonja.
Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won't remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking "I should shave because everyone is doing this". This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal: -get to know how my body hair will look without any interference, - reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror, - stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me, - be free from need to explain "oh it's just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It's temporary you know", - be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone's expectation about my appearance, - and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like. I knew I will need some time to do my job. It's been more than a year now! ⏳ How about your hairy journey Dear Woman? How do you feel about being unshaved? What do you think about other hairy women? Maybe you want add some items to the list? 💚
Good morning! ☺ Do you remember post about surprise from USA? I was gifted with natural cosmetics by @harriette.dot.co 🎁 I believe this startup is so important because: 1. They make VEGAN cosmetics with no ingredients which comes from animal abuse. 😻 2. They make CRUELTY FREE cosmetics, it means that no animal was hurted in laboratory for testing. 🐾 3. They make BODYHAIR cosmetics directed to the women which don't remove their hair from their natural, beautiful body! 😍 ... & cosmetics they are makeing smells so soothing 😊. For example this deodorant "Fresh Fur" reminds me lavender from my mom's garden in the countryside 🌄 Once again I want to thank you Ellen for your gift! I regret that Poland and USA are so far and the shipping is so expensive. Otherwise you would have a regular customer 😉 Dear Woman I reccomend you Harriete.Co with all my heart. 💖
New post is coming on my polish blog! (Link in bio) 💛 Dear followers, with this photo I'd like to thank you for beeing here, with me and my hairy project. It is 1 year since I stopped shaving✌💪🙏 Legs are still the most uncomfortable place on my body for me (because of hair). But I know that strong comes with time. So I will wait and try to accept myself more and more with every day 😉 When I appeared here on Insta I would never think that I after 1 year I will have almost 2 000 followers, and that my blog will have 3 300 views by different people, and my posts will be shared more than 200 times. 😵😍😳 Thank you for supporting me! ❤ You are awesome! 😊