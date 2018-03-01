Today I woke up with one though: "I should SHAVE MY LEGS!" 😖 Today I had a dream in which my female friends and I had a photoshoot 📸, like some kind of special day celebrating our friendship 👭👭👭. We were almost naked, we were only covered with white blankets, and the scenery was delicate, bright and beautiful! 😍 We were in good mood and we were just ourselves, like nothing need to be hidden. Ofcourse I was 100% natural and hairy and noone cares... except the photographer. He took few pics and suddenly said: "OMG have a look on those legs! 😱 (Pointing at me) They are so dark! YOU CAN'T SHOW THIS LEGS TO THE WORLD, YOU ARE SO GROSS! 😲" Then I woke up. 😧 I really wanted to go to the bathroom and shave everything. 😞 For a moment I felt like a hairy monster who don't feet to the world, not like a "modern woman I should be". I gave myself 5 more minutes ⏳ to think again what I WANT TO DO, not should. I realized that I like my hairy armpit, my full hairy eyebrows, my soft hairy pubes, even my hairy belly and back.❤ I accept them and I am not ashamed of them. ❤So should I leave all of them and shave only legs?? I was confused. 😕 I asked my husband what he thinks about it and he gave me an advice 😉 "Put on black tights, you have some time until it will be summer.☀ You don't have to decide now." So here I am 😁 undercover, drinking the best coffee in all city & searching for a good reason in my head not to shave after winter 😊 #bodyhairdontcare #hairylegs #nightmare #tights #naturalwoman #hairywoman #bodyhairmovement #nofilter #advice #wgdyni #gdynia #coffee #vegan #feminism #blackandwhitecoffee #golićczyniegolić

