Well this is what it's supposed to be all about... Family. Here's Donnie and Chloe which their Great Grandmother after the present scrum this am. I become a bit of a tourist with the camera but I think one day they will appreciate my efforts. #christmas #family #familytime #tradition #merrychristmas

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:31am PST