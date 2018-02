Kas slēpjas aiz olimpisko spēļu visskaistākā 'mīlas stāsta'

Waking up and realizing yesterday wasn't a dream . . . 💃🏻🕺 #VirtueMoir #TeamVisa #TeamCanada . #Repost @visaca ・・・ That feeling when you're named Team Canada's flag bearers. Congratulations to @tessavirtue17 and @scottmoir14! You redefine what's possible in sport, we redefine how you can pay. Visa. The official payment technology partner of The Olympic Winter Games.

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:47am PST