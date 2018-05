Countryside magic ⭐️🌵🏜 Random fact about me: when I grew up I spent most of my free time at my grandmothers farm helping and taking care of all the animals there ❤️ I still believe I had one of the most beautiful childhood a kid can have 🙏 this place reminded me that😍 #usa #pioneertown #traveling #california #cali

