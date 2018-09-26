Idejas mājokļa pārvērtībām: 10 iedvesmojoši 'Instagram' konti ar atjaunotām telpām

Nereti pienāk laiks, kad sāk izsīkt iedvesma uzlabojumiem savā mājoklī, tāpēc nepieciešams iedvesmoties no dažādiem žurnāliem un interneta resursos atrodamās informācijas. Aktuālās idejas vari smelties arī vietnē "Instagram", kas kalpo kā radošuma avots dažādās dzīves situācijās, kā arī noderēs, lai savā mājoklī ienestu jaunas vēsmas.
Portāls "Homes and property" ir apkopojis 10 interesantākos un iedvesmojošākos "Instagram" kontus, kuri ir pilni ar dažādām idejām par mājas atjaunošanas darbiem, labiekārtošanu un interjera izveidi.
Konts "Restoring Lansdown" patiks tiem interjera mīļiem, kuriem tuvi melnie toņi. Šo kontu izveidojusi Kristīne Hella, kura renovē Viktorijas laikmeta māju. Sešu gadu laikā Kristīne un viņas vīrs māju pārvērtuši līdz nepazīšanai, kā arī dokumentējuši šos soļus "Instagram". Hella norādījusi, ka viņas māja ir modernajā "vintage" stilā, kas apvienots ar praktisko.
Mākslas pasniedzēja Reičela Bella ir ļāvusi ielūkoties savās mājas pārvērtībās – lēnā garā tiek atjaunota Viktorijas laikmeta māja, kurā tiek ienestas 21. gadsimta vēsmas. Viņa ir arī saglabājusi īpašās interjera odziņas, piemēram, zeltīto ūdens jaukšanas krānu un marmora virsmas, norāda "Homes and property".
Instagram konts "That 1920s House" ļauj ielūkoties 1920. gada mājas pārvērtībās. Tajā redzams ne tikai gatavais rezultāts, bet arī mājas atjaunošanas progress soli pa solim. Pašlaik mājas īpašniece aktīvi darbojas pie dzīvojamās istabas, kur plānots vēl iegādāties paklāju, lampas un galdiņu.
"Lexden Home" konta īpašniece ir divu puiku mamma, kura dokumentē renovācijas darbu mājā. Lai gan daudzas istabas vēl stāv neiekārtotas, viņa padalījusies ar jau paveikto darbu – iekārtotu virtuvi, modernu vannas istabu, veiktajām kāpņu telpas pārvērtībām un vēl citām telpām.
Mančesteras 1980. gados celto namu un tā pārvērtības var redzēt "Instagram" kontā "Life at Eighty Six". Mājas īpašnieki aizraujas ar DIY lietām (dari pats), tāpēc šeit var pasmelties arī idejas jau esošo lietu atjaunošanai un uzfrišināšanai.
Konts "Golden Fox Cottage" būs perfekts iedvesmas avots tiem, kuri atjauno savu privātmāju vai māju laukos. Ēka ir piepildīta ar "Rustic" stila šarmu un dažādiem interesantiem interjera dekoriem.
Tumšo toņu cienītājiem sajūsmu radīs "Instagram" konts "Becca in Bath", kur interjers ir ieturēts tieši tumšos toņos. Tos lieliski papildina izvēlētās lampas, kas piešķir telpai īpašu noskaņu.
Košo krāsu cienītājiem būs iedvesmas konts "Come Down to the Woods", kurā dokumentēts mājoklis ar spilgtiem interjera elementiem. Konts vairāk kalpos kā iedvesmas avots tieši interjera ziņā.
Konts "Suszi_Saunders" un tā īpašniece ir izcīnījusi prestižo "PETA Vegan Homeware Award" balvu par savu izveidoto māju Londonā. Tajā ir bagātīgas tekstūras, tumšas krāsas un iespaidīgas detaļas.
Kā vēsta portāls, kontā "The Old Piggery" var redzēt 1940. gados bijušās cūku fermas pārvērtības par skaistu un modernu mītni. Pāris ir iekārtojis mūsdienīgu vannasistabu ar lielu vara vannu, modernu virtuvi un citas telpas pārvērtis līdz nepazīšanai.
Ja vēlies smelties vēl kādu iedvesmu savām mājokļa pārvērtībām, tad tev noderēs šis raksts, kurā apkopoti 10 "Instagram" konti tieši īsteniem interjera mīļiem.