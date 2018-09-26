Idejas mājokļa pārvērtībām: 10 iedvesmojoši 'Instagram' konti ar atjaunotām telpām

Foto: Shutterstock

Nereti pienāk laiks, kad sāk izsīkt iedvesma uzlabojumiem savā mājoklī, tāpēc nepieciešams iedvesmoties no dažādiem žurnāliem un interneta resursos atrodamās informācijas. Aktuālās idejas vari smelties arī vietnē "Instagram", kas kalpo kā radošuma avots dažādās dzīves situācijās, kā arī noderēs, lai savā mājoklī ienestu jaunas vēsmas.

Portāls "Homes and property" ir apkopojis 10 interesantākos un iedvesmojošākos "Instagram" kontus, kuri ir pilni ar dažādām idejām par mājas atjaunošanas darbiem, labiekārtošanu un interjera izveidi.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, how are ya? Did you have a good bank holiday weekend? After all that sunshine I forgot that rain is a thing that happens and made a major sandal error today...had to slosh home from lunch out with drenched and blistery feet 😬 Here's a...uhhh Throwback Tuesday (that's a thing too, right?) to our dining room last summer plus some before/progress shots. Still don't miss having a house full of builders noope not one bit. Hope you've all had a painless start to the week 🖤 . . . . . #diningroominspo #diningroomstyle #diningroomlighting #diningroomideas #vintagechairs #vintagediningchairs #midmod #midcenturymodernfurniture #ernestrace #ikeahackers #midcenturymod #victorianhouse #victorianterrace #beforeandafter #renovationproject #rénovation #renovationcomplete #renovator #homeimprovements #homeimprovement #homebar #bararea #barcartstyling #barstyling #diningspace #diningroomdecor #diningtable #homerenovation #renovationrealities

A post shared by Kristine Hall (@restoringlansdowne) on May 29, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Konts "Restoring Lansdown" patiks tiem interjera mīļiem, kuriem tuvi melnie toņi. Šo kontu izveidojusi Kristīne Hella, kura renovē Viktorijas laikmeta māju. Sešu gadu laikā Kristīne un viņas vīrs māju pārvērtuši līdz nepazīšanai, kā arī dokumentējuši šos soļus "Instagram". Hella norādījusi, ka viņas māja ir modernajā "vintage" stilā, kas apvienots ar praktisko.

View this post on Instagram

VISION• SWIPE• 👉🏻 When we bought this house I knew the kitchen had to change ASAP. We were able to make this happen less than a year after moving in. It was so worth it! The great thing about having a real wood kitchen is I can change the colour of the units. Now we've lived with it for 8 months I'm thinking a little darker, maybe blue for the island as I had originally wanted? #kitchen #kitchenreno #kitchenlife #kitchendecor #kitcheninspo #kitchenremodel #extension #building #openplan #oakflooring #island #renovation #renovating #home #homedecor #homeinterior #homeware #interior123 #interior4you1 #interiordecor #interior4inspo #interiorstyling #interiordesign #interior #interior_and_living

A post shared by Rachael Ball (@renovating.no.66) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

Mākslas pasniedzēja Reičela Bella ir ļāvusi ielūkoties savās mājas pārvērtībās – lēnā garā tiek atjaunota Viktorijas laikmeta māja, kurā tiek ienestas 21. gadsimta vēsmas. Viņa ir arī saglabājusi īpašās interjera odziņas, piemēram, zeltīto ūdens jaukšanas krānu un marmora virsmas, norāda "Homes and property".

Instagram konts "That 1920s House" ļauj ielūkoties 1920. gada mājas pārvērtībās. Tajā redzams ne tikai gatavais rezultāts, bet arī mājas atjaunošanas progress soli pa solim. Pašlaik mājas īpašniece aktīvi darbojas pie dzīvojamās istabas, kur plānots vēl iegādāties paklāju, lampas un galdiņu.

View this post on Instagram

This is my favourite room in the house, which is why we spend most of our time in here. However on a sunny hot day, this room is like a greenhouse. With 5 large roof lights, a whole wall of crittall windows and a south facing garden, fair to say it can be a bit unbearable, for me anyway. I don't really cope well with heat 😰 so it's a good job we're not overlooked otherwise the neighbours might get an eyeful 😱 . . . . . #victorianterrace #renovation #housetohome #homereno #exposedbrick #redbrick #renovationproject #kitcheninspo #kitchendesign #myinterior #kitchenextension #parquet #industrial #industrialliving #industrialstyle #farrowandball #lovemyhouse #homerenovation #houserenovation #myhomevibe #ilovemyinterior #kitchenideas #apartmenttherapy #myhyggehome #diningroom #inspotoyourhome #industrialkitchen #myhousethismonth #industrialdesign #kitchensofinstagram

A post shared by B U K K Y (@lexden_home) on May 27, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

"Lexden Home" konta īpašniece ir divu puiku mamma, kura dokumentē renovācijas darbu mājā. Lai gan daudzas istabas vēl stāv neiekārtotas, viņa padalījusies ar jau paveikto darbu – iekārtotu virtuvi, modernu vannas istabu, veiktajām kāpņu telpas pārvērtībām un vēl citām telpām.

Mančesteras 1980. gados celto namu un tā pārvērtības var redzēt "Instagram" kontā "Life at Eighty Six". Mājas īpašnieki aizraujas ar DIY lietām (dari pats), tāpēc šeit var pasmelties arī idejas jau esošo lietu atjaunošanai un uzfrišināšanai.

Konts "Golden Fox Cottage" būs perfekts iedvesmas avots tiem, kuri atjauno savu privātmāju vai māju laukos. Ēka ir piepildīta ar "Rustic" stila šarmu un dažādiem interesantiem interjera dekoriem.

Tumšo toņu cienītājiem sajūsmu radīs "Instagram" konts "Becca in Bath", kur interjers ir ieturēts tieši tumšos toņos. Tos lieliski papildina izvēlētās lampas, kas piešķir telpai īpašu noskaņu.

View this post on Instagram

Anybody else need to switch the lights on at 4:30pm today? Those dark nights are knocking on the door right? Personally I quite like a bit of Autumn, any excuse to not have to shave my legs daily! Having said that it's the @nohouserules party on Friday so I'll keep the razor unsheathed until then 😜. It's that time of year again that I open the doors of the Peach Palace and welcome in 120 of you for a drink, mingle and probably a good snoop! If you don't know much about @nohouserules it's a business that myself and @thisstyle_rocks set up last year. We recognised that despite this being social media, there wasn't much actual socialising going on. We wanted to connect! We would go to workshops and love them but we would always be itching for that lunch break when we could chat to people who love what we love! So we formed NHR with the aim to bring more of us together without any excuse other than to socialise. Of course it's grown since then and we know have No House Rules School as well as a member's only club which brings you exclusive offers and discounts each month. Twice a year we go with a bang and throw everything we've got into a crazy party. Friday is just that, we have some amazing sponsors including @laredoute_uk @boconcept_redbrick @christy_home @ao @nakedwines and @portobelloroadgin So many collaborations have happened at our events and brands see the benefit just as much as our guests. I will share some of the brands that have made this event so amazing tonight over in stories, we couldn't do it without you!! The party is always a sell out but we just happen to have saved 2 tickets back to giveaway so head on over and check it out! For any if you that have been to our events or who are part of our mob, I would love it if you could take a second to comment 👇🏻👇🏻 to let others know what it's all about. We would love to welcome more of you over at @nohouserules TIA

A post shared by Katie Woods (@comedowntothewoods) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

Košo krāsu cienītājiem būs iedvesmas konts "Come Down to the Woods", kurā dokumentēts mājoklis ar spilgtiem interjera elementiem. Konts vairāk kalpos kā iedvesmas avots tieši interjera ziņā.

View this post on Instagram

How was everyone's evening? Just popping this out quickly before the Bodyguard starts, as I imagine it'll be pretty quiet on here from 9pm. I've had my ups and downs with it but I really enjoyed the last episode. Who else is watching it? Thanks to @ryanwicksphoto for this pic of our living room, and keeping it real with a shot of the telly 😬 . . . . . . #livingroomdecor #livingroomstyle #livingroominspo #livingroomdesign #nestandflourish #myhyggehome #mynordicroom #darkwalls #sodomino #maximalistinteriors #myinterior #interior4inspo #interiorblogger #lovewhereyoudwell #housebeautiful #simplehomestyle #finditstyleit #theeverygirl #interiorstylist #housetohome #interiorinspo #interiormilk #apartmenttherapy #designsponge #atmine #elledecor #darkinteriors #styleitdark #eclectichome #mydomaine

A post shared by Suszi Saunders (@suszi_saunders) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Konts "Suszi_Saunders" un tā īpašniece ir izcīnījusi prestižo "PETA Vegan Homeware Award" balvu par savu izveidoto māju Londonā. Tajā ir bagātīgas tekstūras, tumšas krāsas un iespaidīgas detaļas.

View this post on Instagram

What a miserable Sunday it is today.Rain rain and more rain!!! We are halfway through doing the outside which is a much bigger job than we had ever imagined.One day I will share it all with you but currently it's a complete muddy mess.We have finally decided after so much deliberation on our cladding.Bizarrely 5mins drive down the road is a lovely guy who owns a saw mill in france. So he is going to cut and prepare all our cladding to order.Sometimes I do believe that things happen for a reason.Taking so long to make a decision has meant we have found the best possible outcome and are dealing with a little company again rather than the big boys. 📷 @escape_to_relate . . . . . . . #diyhomedecor #stairrunner #littlenook #myhomestyle #lovemyrenovation #farrowandball #featurewall #neondetails #polishedconcrete #cornerofmyhome #roomforinspo #elledecor #elledecoration #livingetchousetours #livingetc #homeformagazine #shootlocation #lovemyrenovation #jujuhat #littlegreenpaintcompany #interior2you #interieur #interiorismo #interiordesign #styleithappy #myinteriorstyle #roomfordecor #happyplace #renovationlife #loveyourhome

A post shared by • M I C H A E L A • (@theoldpiggery_) on Sep 23, 2018 at 3:47am PDT

Kā vēsta portāls, kontā "The Old Piggery" var redzēt 1940. gados bijušās cūku fermas pārvērtības par skaistu un modernu mītni. Pāris ir iekārtojis mūsdienīgu vannasistabu ar lielu vara vannu, modernu virtuvi un citas telpas pārvērtis līdz nepazīšanai.

Ja vēlies smelties vēl kādu iedvesmu savām mājokļa pārvērtībām, tad tev noderēs šis raksts, kurā apkopoti 10 "Instagram" konti tieši īsteniem interjera mīļiem.

