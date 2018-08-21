Sapņu namiņš uz riteņiem: septiņas iedvesmojošas mājas-busiņi 'Instagram'

Slumber party with the one and only @10acious_lee 💛 ... Check out her lovely, family owned, delicious @nanaskitchen.catering For all your catering needs 🇦🇷 🔹 🔹 🔹 #busforsale #tinyhouseforsale #tinyliving #livesimply #buslife #busconversion #homeiswhereyouparkit #minimalism #minimalist #tinyhome #tinyhouse #diycamper #camperlifestyle #vanlifemovement #vanlifers #truckcamper #camper #camperrenovation #explore #homeonwheels #getoutside #wanderlust #camp #neverstopexploring #diy #tinyhousebigliving #outdoors #lifeontheroad #apartmenttherapy @tinyhousetalk @tinyhouselisting @tinyhouseblog @hometinyhome @apartmenttherapy @refinery29

A post shared by The Bus - Tiny Home Big Living (@thebustinyhome) on Jul 29, 2018 at 5:35am PDT