Vienkārši un oriģināli – idejas galda klājumiem rudenīgās noskaņās

Foto: Shutterstock

Rudens ir ne tikai jāsagaida ar lapkriša iestāšanos, aukstumu un dārza darbiem, bet to var ienest arī savās mājās ar dažādu dekoru palīdzību. Izveido skaistu galda klājumu rudenīgās noskaņās, pagatavo gardu maltīti, kā arī uzaicini ciemos draugus, lai atzīmētu vienu no krāšņākajiem rudens mēnešiem!

Galda dekorēšanas darbos vari ne tikai rosīties pats, bet arī iesaistīt visu ģimeni. Tāpat neaizmirsti padomāt par gardiem ēdieniem, piemēram, kādu sildošu ķirbju zupu vai kārdinošu medus kūku. Dažādas receptes vari smelties sadaļā "Tasty".

Foto: Shutterstock

Arī dažādus ēdienus var rotāt rudenīgās noskaņās, piemēram, gar šķīvju sānu malām nolikt kastaņus vai zīles. Savukārt ēdienam virsū vari uzbērt purvā salasītās dzērvenes vai brūklenes.

Foto: Shutterstock

Lai arī kā gribētos pieturēties pie klasiskām vērtībām, var arī nedaudz paeksperimentēt! Kāpēc gan ķirbjus nepārkrāsot citos toņos?

Skaistu un gaumīgu svečturi var izveidot pavisam vienkārši! Būs nepieciešams tikai ābols, nazis, lai varētu izgrebt ābola viduci, kā arī svece, ko tajā ielikt. Lūk, iespējams, šis dekors pretendē uz gardākā dekora titulu.

Galdu var izrotāt arī ar citiem rudens labumiem, piemēram, sasietiem kūlīšiem, kas izskatīsies visai iespaidīgi. Kūlīšus vari sasiet ne tikai ar krāšņām lentām, bet arī ar ko vienkāršāku, piemēram, lina auklu.

Hey friends, happy Monday RIGHT_BRACKETis that a thing? 🤔LEFT_BRACKET The first week of fall has finally arrived and Texas temps have teased us a little, yay for small victories. 👏🏻... and the much needed rain ☔️ 👍🏻 ◾️ Well this gal had plans of getting a few projects done this week to share, but my stomach had another idea🤢 so, not meant to be & seriously I have no time for this, but I'm forced to rest because there's just no pushing through this one guys!😳 ◾️ Luckily I did play with a few tablescape ideas last week and for this one did my fall color scheme of natural woods, rich greens and the copper painted pumpkins & accents that I'm just loving this year. I'll have a blog post soon- full of fall table ideas 🍂🌾🍁 ◾️ So pending how long this bug plans to stick around I may be sharing a few new additions to fall this week, but we will see.... 😉😍👍🏻 • • • #fallstyle #myhousebeautiful #mybhg #diningroomdecor #falltablescape #bhgcelebrate #diningroomtable #diningroomideas #fallinspo #fallentertaining #lakehouse #countrylivingmagazine #southernliving #neutraldecor #modernfarmhouse #thanksgivingdecor #holidaydecor #celebratefall #americanfarmhousestyle #cottagesandbungalows #interiordesign #interiorstylist #homedecorideas

Ja vēlies pārsteigt viesus, tad šāds neprasts galdauts būs tieši laikā! Tas pēc tam neprasīs pūles, jo to nevajadzēs mazgāt. Šādu galdautu vari viegli izveidot no cepamā papīra vai brūnas krāsas dāvanu papīra. Virsū ar marķieri vai otu vari uzrakstīt ne tikai laba vēlējumus, bet, piemēram, arī atzīmēt, kur viesi sēž, kas kalpos kā alternatīva galda kartēm.

Rudenīgu kompozīciju iegūsi, ja zem šķīvjiem izkārtosi sārtās koku lapas, bet virsū noliksi ābolu. Ābols var kalpot arī kā galda karte, piemēram, uz tā virsū ar zeltītu marķieri var uzrakstīt viesu vārdus. Ja negribas ķēpāties, tad pie ābola ar aukliņu var piestiprināt izprintētus viesu vārdus.

Nobody will notice if the turkey is dry when they sit down at my fabulous fall table! My leaf placemats are better than a giant plate of mashed potatoes and gravy! I also have a confession to make and I know you won't judge. I don't love turkey! 🦃 I'll put a tiny piece on my plate then fill the rest with all the yummy carb loaded sides and I'm in heaven! Get all source info on my blog or you can follow me on the @liketoknow.it app and screenshot my pics for sources. #kellyelkolovesfall http://liketk.it/2xsvs #liketkit #fall #falldecor #falldecorations #falldecorating #autumndecor #autumnleaves #fallleaves #pumpkins #tablescapes #tablescape #tablesetting #falltablescape #thanksgivingtable #thanksgivingdecor #mixedmetals #farmhousestyle #cottagedecor #bhgstylemaker #colorlovers #fallcolors

Rudenīgu akcentu vari piešķirt arī salvetēm, piemēram, klāt pieliekot tām lapu vai kādu smilgu.

Iespaidīgu un viegli izgatavojamu galda rotu var izveidot no trīs ķirbjiem un zaļumiem. Galda klājums izskatās tik bagātīgi uz koka virsmas, ka tam nemaz neprasās uzklāt galdautu.

Lieli dekori izceļas īpaši labi uz galda, tāpēc droši ļauj vaļu radošam fantāzijas lidojumam, kad to dekorē! Tie var būt ne tikai lieli ķirbji, bet arī zari, klūgas un smilgas. Ja vēlies īstenu rudens noskaņu ne tikai uz galda, bet tam apkārt, tad parūpējies arī par krēslu dekoriem, piemēram, izvieto uz tiem siltus plediņus vai spilvenus.

Ja negribi uz galda izveidot rudenim tik ļoti raksturīgo bagātīguma sajūtu, tad vari galdu rotāt askētiskāk, piemēram, bļodā izvietot rudens labumus, zem šķīvja palikt koka ripu, bet uz šķīvja uzlikt ķirbīti. Kā īsta "odziņa uz putukrējuma" būs kanēļa standziņa, kas pielikta klāt salvetei.

Skaistums slēpjas vienkāršībā, vai ne tā? Lūk, pierādījums tam, ka ar minimāliem līdzekļiem var iegūt vienkāršu un skaistu rudens dekorāciju galdam.

Arī šeit vēl viens piemērs, ka nevajag neko sarežģīt. Daži ķirbji, svečturis – galda dekors gatavs!

