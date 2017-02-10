В юности Хейли была очень спортивной, и занималась легкой атлетикой, но в возрасте 18 лет получила травму колена, и ей пришлось попрощаться со своим хобби.
Девушка поправилась до 119 килограммов во время первого курса в университете. Тогда она злоупотребляла фастфудом и часто употребляла алкоголь.
"От бездействия я начала стремительно прибавлять в весе. За пару месяцев я могла набрать 10 кг", — рассказывает Хейли, отмечая, что студенческая жизнь была столь беззаботной, что сама она даже не задумывалась о своей проблеме.
Это продолжалось до тех пор, пока бывший бойфренд австралийки не указал на ее лишний вес. "Мы ругались о какой-то глупости, и тогда он сказал, что мне не помешало бы похудеть", — вспоминает девушка.В глубине души я понимала, что он не хотел меня обидеть, а просто беспокоился о моем состоянии.
Слова близкого человека побудили Хейли полностью пересмотреть свой образ жизни, и за последние несколько лет она добилась потрясающих результатов — похудела на 65 кг и стала настоящей красавицей. Сегодня девушка больше не встречается с университетским другом, но зато активно занимается фитнесом и чувствует себя действительно счастливой.
