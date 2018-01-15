"Delfi Izklaide" saviem lasītājiem pērn rudenī vēstīja, ka Karīnai sociālajos tīklos ir vairāk draugu nekā reālajā dzīvē. Viņa pati gan par to īpaši neskumst un turpina pulcēt fanus, pievilinot viņus ar kārdinošiem foto.
Daiļavas lielākais lepnums ir viņas formīgais dupsis, kas arī ir centrālais objekts vairumā viņas publicēto bildīšu. Šonedēļ modele beidzot apgaismojusi savus pielūdzējus, kā panākt, lai fotogrāfijās sēžamvieta izskatās ideāli. Visa sāls slēpjoties pēcpusdienas saulē.
"Atcerieties, ka apgaismojums spēlē lielu lomu tajā, kādas sanāks bildes. Tieša gaisma uz ķermeni paslēpj celulītu un krokas. Bet tad, ja gaisma krīt no augšas, tiek izcelts pilnīgi viss," ar viedu atziņu dalījusies Karīna.
Afternoon light is basically trick photography📸 Well... in my case it is! Remember, lighting plays a HUGE part in how images come out. Direct light on the body hides cellulite and lady lumps where as when the light is above you it highlights.... welll.... everything🤪 Wearing @MOANA_BIKINI Booty by @bikini.body.burn
Hypothetically... if I were about to launch my very own Nutrition Guide, catering Meal Plans and Recipes to each individuals' personal health and fitness goals, no matter what they may be... would you be CRAZY EXCITED!? There are so many "fad" diet trends circulating around the internet and 99% of the time they are false and have no long term health benefits. ITS SO ANNOYING! 🤬 People are just money hungry and will try to make a quick profit off people's insecurities. Yuk. Myself and my trainer, Simon (@starke_fitness) have been working our butts off to bring you a simple, honest and 110% doable Nutrition Guide. This style of guide has never been done before (just you wait); it's unique, beautiful, real and over 250 pages long. For everyone who's been asking me What's in your smoothie? Which protein powder do you take? When do you take your protein? What are the health benefits of drinking ACV? How much ACV do I take? What do you snack on that's healthy? How do I curb my sugar cravings? What's in your healthy Laksa? How do I read food labels? What supplements should I take, if any? Etc etc All these questions, plus a stack more are answered! Make sure to be following my fitness page @bikini.body.burn for the launch on Monday 15th!
I skipped work today... Hope the boss doesn't find out😲 I was craving some much needed sun and salt water for my sore skin. An hour of 🌞🌊 can stop my eczema flare ups in there tracks. On my story I posted a pic of my flare up today. Tomorrow I'll post another and show you the difference. And thank you to everyone who has been DMing me about their eczema issues. You're not alone! We are basically our own little community💕 Wearing @MOANA_BIKINI of course🤸🏼♀️