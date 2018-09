View this post on Instagram

Traditions that keep up the team spirit! My dad and godfather grills meat for the whole team to give everyone a nice welcome to #LatviaRX! 🍗🍖🍡 #RN15 #SETpromotion #raceweekend

A post shared by Reinis Nitiss (@reinisnitiss) on Sep 14, 2018 at 10:06am PDT