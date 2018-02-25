Policiju izsaukumu uz notikuma vietu saņēmuši ap pulksten 19 pēc vietējā laika (ap pulksten 21 pēc Latvijas laika), ziņo medijs. Notikuma vietā ir ieradušies arī citi operatīvie dienesti.

Pašreizējā informācija liecina, ka sprādziena rezultātā ir sabrukusi ēka.

Likumsargi ir slēguši tuvākās apkaimes ceļus, kā arī lūdz netuvoties sabrukušajai ēkai.

Pagaidām nav zināms, kas izraisījis sprādzienu.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji ievietojuši arī foto un video no notikuma vietas.

Latest video from the scene of an explosion in #Leicester - police advising the public to avoid the area

Leicester "explosion" latest: Police were called just after 7pm to Hinckley Road after a report a building had collapsed. It is now closed between the junctions of Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street while Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service deal with the incident.