Spēcīgās lietusgāzes pirmdienas rītā Ņujorkā paralizējušas dažu metro staciju darbību, jo tās applūdušas, ziņo ārvalstu mediji.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji arī iemūžinājuši lietusgāžu radītās sekas metro stacijās.

Good morning and welcome to hell pic.twitter.com/EJ39NBwr7R— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018

Hope you don't have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3— a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018