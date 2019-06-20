Foto: Kā dzīvo planētas spēcīgākais vīrs – latvietis Mārtiņš

Nesen notikušajā spēkavīru prestižajā forumā "World's Strongest Man" uzvaras laurus plūca un par spēcīgāko vīru pasaulē tika atzīts Mārtiņš Līcis – Latvijā dzimis spēka mitriķis.
Jau vēstīts, ka 28 gadus vecais Mārtiņš, kurš ir dzimis Latvijā, sacensībās pārstāvēja ASV. Līcis ir viens no retajiem spēkavīriem, kurš savā pirmajā "World's Strongest Man" goda pjedestālā uzreiz kāpis uz augstākā pakāpiena. 2017. un 2018. gada viņš bija ceturtais, bet šogad bija otrais citās prestižās spēkavīru sacensībās "Arnold Strongman Classic". Floridā notikušās sacensībās spēkavīriem bija viens no grūtākajām vēsturē, jo spēcīgajiem vīriem nācās sacensties lielā svelmē.
Trešajā vietā ierindojās populārā seriāla "Troņu spēle" aktieris, Islandes spēkavīrs Haftors Bjornasons, kurš sacīkstēs triumfēja pērn.
Jāatzīmē, ka citās prestižās spēkavīru sacīkstēs – "Arnold Strongman Classic" – Mārtiņš šogad palika otrais.
Mārtiņš ir dzimis Latvijā, bet agrā bērnībā viņš pārcēlās uz ASV, kur arī uzauga. Viņa vectēvs ir tēlnieks Imants Līcis.
Latvijā daudzi, iespējams, par Mārtiņu nav agrāk neko dzirdējuši, tomēr spēkavīru aprindās viņš ir ļoti labi zināms un arī panākumiem bagāts, turklāt spēka mitriķim netrūkst arī fanu.
Mārtiņš sociālajos tīklos sapulcējies iespaidīgu sekotāju skaitu – "Instagram" tīklā viņa gaitas ieinteresējušas vairāk nekā 150 tūkstošus fanu.
Latvijā dzimušā jaunekļa bildes ļauj ieskatīties ne tikai viņa profesionālajās gaitās un sasniegumos, bet arī ikdienā un brīvbrīžos.
I wanted The World to see my butt while holding this crow pose. What a great way to unwind before the storm! Currently heeeeavy af (🤫 don't tell my nutritionist, @probodycoach ) These are my LAST Days before shipping out to Florida for Worlds Strongest Man, and I felt a desire to revisit some calisthenics while watching one of my best buddies, @the.transformashawn (photo credit) ... Been way too long, but glad my wrists can still handle this polar bear bod. 😎@sbdapparel @sbd.usa @dotfit @thetraininghall @oddhaugen #SBDUSA #SBDapparel #Strongman #Yoga #Calisthenics #NathanPayton
My little brother and I! 5.5 Years ago to NOW. We've both grown, and this pose is getting a little more difficult to perform! 😅 Paldies, Mom, for the great photos @anitalicis - @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @probodycoach @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #siblings #brothers #family #barcelona #NathanPayton #BeALegend #gravityaintnothin
My Barcelona family! ❤️😊 While I was competing in my final two events at The Arnold Classic, to take 2nd place, my Mom was celebrating her 25th birthday! So I had to rush over here right after the contest to celebrate! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! I am extremely grateful to these people here! - @anitalicis @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @romarkweiss (Thank you for the picture!) #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #Family #birthday #Mom #StepDad #Brother #family #Barcelona #Spain #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend
What an epic contest! 1st place at the Inaugural Santa Monica Arnold Classic this year in January. Thank you @roguefitness for the epic shot. ALSO, do check out our newest deadlift YouTube video (Link in bio)! @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss #SBDUSA #SBDApparel @probodycoach #NathanPayton #Deadlift #Pull #Back #Posterior #Strongman #Powerlifting #Weightlifting #BeALegend
MATCHED WORLD RECORD 560lb (255kg) Steinborn Rockover squat! DISCLAIMER: Do not try this without understanding the technique or mechanics of the motion. You can visit my YouTube page for a breakdown of the lift, and why it's safe if done right. IF DONE RIGHT, this motion poses a very low chance of injury, because the torso is braced against the leg upon receiving the weight, and the disks have nowhere to slip (note how I press my torso into my thigh before pulling the weight onto me). Also, the knees receive the weight deep in the hole, where my femurs are angled below the knees to allow for a lower sheering force on them (instead of the weight pressing down on the knee, it is hanging from the knee). The previous record holder, Milo Steinborn himself, squatted into his 90s! @squat_university Thoughts? - New World Record coming soon at the Columbus @crossfitgames ! 😈💪🏼 @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @roguefitness @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @probodycoach #SBDUSA #SBDApparel #Steinborn #Rockover #Squat #Legs #Quadzilla #Strongman #Glutes #WorldRecord
MY NEW RIDE 😎 FORGET autopilot, this retro baby has a FLUX CAPACITOR! Now that I've time-travel on my side, being late won't ever be a problem again. Let's just say, I'm pretty excited for what the future has in store. (Photo credit to one of my best buddies, @mrgura) @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @probodycoach #sbdusa #sbdapparel #BackToTheFuture #Delorian #TimeTravel #SciFi #NathanPayton #Strongman #BeALegend #SpaceTimeAintNothin
@schwarzenegger Thank you for putting together an incredible contest, raising money for our heroic firefighters, and taking strongman showmanship to a whole new level! Spending time with you, enjoying cigars at your home, and taking in your hospitality was a childhood dream come true! I can't believe this gets to be a chapter of my life. - And of course, I didn't have any other choice but to win your show! With my #1 fan, Arnold, cheering for me, anything is possible. @thetraininghall @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @probodycoach #nathanPayton #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #firefighters #arnoldschwarzenegger #victory #dream #Dreamcometrue #BeALegend #arnoldschwarzenegger #gravityaintnothin
Already missing it! A land of rock, volcanoes, moss, grass, and ice. Never have I breathed fresher air or drank cleaner water. What an epic adventure with @anitalicis @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss and @reddpanduhh PLUS, @thorbjornsson is an incredible training partner, and was a great host for our stay! Thank you so much for the awesome time, my friend! 🙏🏼💪🏼 I cant wait for our next Icelandic adventure. @thorspowergym @oddhaugen @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @probodycoach #SBDUSA #SBDAPPAREL #NathanPayton #Strongman #Powerlifting #Weightlifting #Crossfit #Arms #Legs #Strong #Flex #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend #MARTINS
This is what we've all been thinking... well, here it is. WRECK IT TINS! 🤣 ... Thank you @nelsonmandeadlift , you are clearly a genius of words and visual art as well. @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss @probodycoach @jujimufu @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @dotfit #Strongman #SBDUSA #SBDApparel #WreckItRalph #cosplay #BeALegend
This is the facial expression I make when Hafthor tells me we're doing Hot and Cold baths after training 😤 Thank you for the baddass training @thorbjornsson 💪🏼 If you haven't yet, check out our most recent YouTube episode, showing the final Day of training before Iceland, breaking down the Steinborn squat (Link in bio)! Iceland training videos coming this week! 🥶 Thank you for the picture @reddpanduhh ! 😆 @sbdusa @sbdapparel @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn @thetraininghall @oddhaugen @probodycoach @dotfit #strongman #sbdusa #sbdapparel #truckPull #Iceland #NathanPayton #Weightlifting #Powerlifting #Crossfit #Legs #Back #Pull #Wedgie #BeALegend #MARTINS
IM BACK FOR COACHING! Conquering isn't easy! It consumes and tunnels my focus! To lead up to my dream show, The Arnold, I essentially stopped all coaching and only focused on my own lifting and body. It paid off, I took second in The World, and am hungrier than ever for first. 🍊 Until the end of the Month, I am accepting new online coaching clients at a rate of $300/program. This is very personalized work; I'll have you sending me videos of your main lifts to be critiqued, and every training day will be tailored towards a specific contest or goal. After the 1st of April, my rates will go up, as I won't be able to handle many more people leading up to Worlds Strongest Man. 🍊 After Arnold's, I've been blessed with a flood of messages of support from new and old fans, and I love you guys for it! Frankly, It's still hard to comprehend. Literally thousands of messages are pouring in and I don't want my training clients to get lost in the crowd. So message me on my coaching exclusive page @martins.traininghall If you've already inquired for training, and I haven't responded, please resubmit to the coaching Instagram account so I'll more easily find you! 🍊 I am only taking on a few more people so if you're serious about getting stronger, let's do this. 😉 Looking forward to finding new athletes to make into legends! 🍊 @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @probodycoach @oddhaugen @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn #sbdusa #sbdapparel #nathanPayton #strongman #PersonalTraining #Coaching #onlineCoaching #StrongmanCoach #Conquer #BeALegend #MARTINS
