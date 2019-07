Daiļā Anna Hataveja ir otrā bērniņa gaidībās

View this post on Instagram

It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jul 24, 2019 at 11:34am PDT