Dziedātāja Ešlija Tisdeila gaida pirmo bērnu

Wow I can’t believe we’ve been married 6 years?!! Time flies. I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldnt believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged. Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday. Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you... ps the last pic is my favorite 😍 @cmfrench

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Sep 8, 2020 at 8:02am PDT