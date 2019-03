Krāšņi kadri: Skaistā Valdmaņu pāra ceļojums uz Jordāniju

View this post on Instagram

Ohh, Petra ❤️❤️❤️ I thought it will be a nice experience to be there, but I had no idea how much I will love it! I felt like I was in a fairy tail, a totally different world, so surreal 😍 This monastery was hidden high in a mountain, so there were only few people there. About 12-13km walked today 👏 this is what I call a good vacay 😍

