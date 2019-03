Nesaskaņas ar bijušo vīru Oļegu Fiļu iedragājušas Santas Bernālas veselību

View this post on Instagram

Last year was a tough one. If I wouldn’t have David by my side I don’t know if I would even survive. I feel stronger and loved more than ever now...unfortunately my body still needs more time to recover. #birthdaytrip #birthdaydinner in the hospital 💔

