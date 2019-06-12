View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Gabriela Arizaga Sidorova! Born yesterday evening, 10th June! Mommy and daddy are over the moon, our hearts are filled with love and joy and we are enjoying every second! It's like you were always with us! Daddy @arizagajl ❤ thank you for being my rock, supporting always and through a long day of labor and being so amazing with our little princess! I love you and I absolutely adore our little growing family ❤❤❤

A post shared by Ksenija Sidorova (@ksenijasidorova) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT