Panākumiem bagātā latviešu akordeoniste Ksenija Sidorova saviem atbalstītājiem sociālajos tīklos šonedēļ izziņojusi skaistus jaunumus – viņa laidusi pasaulē meitiņu.
Kā "Instagram" tīklā vēstījusi jaunā māmiņa, meita piedzimusi 10. jūnijā. Atvasei dots vārdiņš Gabriela.
"Mamma un tētis ir neaprakstāmi laimīgi, mūsu sirdis ir piepildītas ar mīlestību un prieku, un mēs izbaudām katru sekundi. Ir sajūta, ka tu vienmēr esi bijusi kopā ar mums," sirsnīgus vārdus meitiņai veltījusi Ksenija.
Akordeona lietpratēja pateikusies arī savam vīram spānim Hosē Luisam Arizago Lobeto, nodēvējot viņu par "stipro klinti".
"Es tevi mīlu un dievinu mūsu mazo, augošo ģimenīti," piebildusi Ksenija.
Sidorova ar savu vīru gredzenus mija 2015. gadā.
Welcome to the world, Gabriela Arizaga Sidorova! Born yesterday evening, 10th June! Mommy and daddy are over the moon, our hearts are filled with love and joy and we are enjoying every second! It's like you were always with us! Daddy @arizagajl ❤ thank you for being my rock, supporting always and through a long day of labor and being so amazing with our little princess! I love you and I absolutely adore our little growing family ❤❤❤
