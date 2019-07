Krievijas bokseris Maksims Dadaševs nomiris pēc cīņā gūtiem savainojumiem

View this post on Instagram

As you can see, he didn’t leave us... He always will be in our hearts and memory as strong very discipline, very dedicated, true Champion. He lived with one dream, to become a Champion!!! In my opinion he still and always will be one! Hey Max just stay there and wait for us. R. I. P.

