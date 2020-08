Dārta Daneviča ar vērienu svin sava suņa dzimšanas dienu

View this post on Instagram

My personal JAMES BOND aka Munks is celebrating his 007th birthday today. Supersmart and intelligent, very polite and serious. He never enjoys cuddling and kissing ("Mom, pleaaasee, stop it"), except in the middle of the night, when nobody sees, he sneaks to sleep right next to me. And, of course, he is always, ALWAYS ready to serve his friends and family as a high qualified doctor, and - You have my word- that really does the trick. You are my hero, my personal James Bond today and every day! Love You to the moon and back! ❤️

A post shared by Darta Danevica (@darta_danevica) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:25am PDT