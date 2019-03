Fitnesa skaistule Paula Freimane izdos veselīgu recepšu pavārgrāmatu

View this post on Instagram

Healthy food is not only tasty but beautiful as well 💚One of my fave salad recipes: Cook shrimp with little but of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and salt for 10min. For salad take your favorite greens, spring onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pomegranate seeds, olive oil, salt, peper, lemon juice and mix everything together 💛 simple and fast 🥗 #freemancooking

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on Mar 16, 2019 at 6:45am PDT