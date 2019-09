Sirsnīgi foto: Kā populāri latvieši Tēva dienu godināja

View this post on Instagram

Do you know who are the worlds oldest superheroes? 🦸‍♂️⁣ ⁣ That's right - fathers! ⁣ ⁣ Happy Fathers day! 👨⁣ ⁣ Photo credit: @arturskondratsphotography

A post shared by BrainStorm / Prāta Vētra (@brainstormofficial) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT