Dziedātājas Dafijas skaudrā atzīšanās – viņa tikusi sazāļota, turēta gūstā un izvarota

35 gadus vecā velsiešu dziedātāja Dafija nākusi klajā ar skaudru atzīšanos.
"Grammy" balvu ieguvēja Dafija savā "Instagram" kontā publiskojusi vēstījumu, kurā runā par vairāk nekā desmit gadu seniem notikumiem, par kuriem neviens līdz šim neko nebija zinājis, vēsta BBC.
"Atgūšanās prasīja laiku," ierakstā skaidro māksliniece, atklājot, ka pret viņu reiz pastrādāts sevišķi smags noziegums, proti, viņa tikusi vairākas dienas turēta gūstā, sazāļota ar narkotikām un izvarota.
"Daudzi no jums brīnījās, kur gan esmu pazudusi," raksta Dafija, "un es nezinu, kāpēc tieši šobrīd jūtos droša par to runāt," piebilstot, ka ilgi par notikušo klusējusi, jo negribējusi faniem rādīt savas skumjas.
Pēc piedzīvotā viņa ilgu laiku centusies atgūties un sauc sevi par "izdzīvotāju".
Par noziegumu un tā apstākļiem Dafija solījusi tuvākajā laikā kādam medijam sniegt izvērstāku interviju.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.