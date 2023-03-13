Mūžībā devusies Merzļikina vecmāmiņa

Placement code for key floating not found.
Aizsaulē devusies Latvijas hokeja izlases vārtsarga Elvja Merzļikina vecmāmiņa, sociālā tīkla "Instagram" profilā paziņojis spēlētājs.
Pirms pāris dienām Merzļikins atstāja Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) klubu Kolumbusas "Blue Jackets", lai atgrieztos Latvijā un būtu kopā ar savu smagi slimo vecmāmiņu.
Savukārt pirmdienas rītā Merzļikins savā "Instagram" profilā publicējis atvadu fotogrāfijas no savas vecmāmiņas. "R.I.P. (Rest in peace)" ierakstīja vārtsargs.
Merzļikins šosezon "Blue Jackets" vārtos stājies 29 reizes un ticis pie septiņām uzvarām. Vidēji mačā viņš ielaidis 4,10 vārtus un atvairījis 88% metienu.
Portāla "Delfi" redakcija izsaka līdzjūtību sportistam un viņa ģimenei.
