Over the past three days, our Defense Forces have significantly targeted russian targets in occupied Crimea:

❌ air defense military unit near Uyutny near Evpatoria

❌ ammunition warehouse near Pervomaisky

❌ command post at the Saky airfield pic.twitter.com/KhXbxFeQDU

— Dmytro Solenko (@DmytroSolenko) January 6, 2024