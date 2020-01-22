Lielo izmēru supermodele Ešlija Greiema laidusi pasaulē pirmdzimto

View this post on Instagram

It‘s crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come. 📸 @cassblackbird

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:46am PST