Lielo izmēru supermodele Ešlija Greiema laidusi pasaulē pirmdzimto

32 gadus vecā amerikāņu izcelsmes lielo izmēru modele Ešlija Greiema aizvadītās nedēļas izskaņā kļuvusi par mammu. Par ģimenes pieaugumu viņa paziņojusi šovbiznesa zvaigžņu iecienītākajā manierē – ar sociālo tīklu starpniecību.
Greiema un viņas vīrs, režisors Džastins Ērvins kļuvuši par vecākiem dēliņam. Zēns pasaulē nācis 18. janvārī, un lepnā māmiņa ar tēti dažas dienas vēlāk to izziņojuši "Instagram" īsajos video stāstos, kas dzēšas pēc 24 stundām.
"Sestdien sešos vakarā mūsu dzīves mainījās uz labo pusi. Paldies visiem par mīlestību un atbalstu šajā lieliskajā posmā," paziņojusi Greiema.
Zēna vārds pagaidām netiek atklāts.
To, ka viņa ir gaidībās, modele izziņoja pērn augustā. Savukārt novembrī, viesojoties populārajā Elenas Dedženeresas šovā, viņa izpļāpājās, ka gaidāms zēns. Greiema un Ērvins ir precējušies deviņus gadus.
View this post on Instagram
It‘s crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come. 📸 @cassblackbird
View this post on Instagram
Come to mama 🍔🍔🍔 Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻♀️ it’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection! The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit 💪🏼 link in bio my new line out nowwww!