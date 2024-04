A video broadcast by Iran's state TV tonight claiming to show the impact of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel “minutes ago” is old. In fact, it shows fire in Texas and was published in March. pic.twitter.com/EOFDCFlrtd

Pretgaisa aizsardzību nepārvar

